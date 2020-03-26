Lady Diana and the double treason by Prince Charles and his own sister | Instagram

A new rumor could jeopardize the reputation of the future King of England again, after for several years the memory of Lady Di He persecuted Windsor, they point out that Diana, his first wife, was the one who accepted the Prince carlos, after being rejected by a woman.

For many years it was known that Lady Diana had a very strong rival from before her wedding to the prince, Cornish CamilaHowever, she was not the only woman in the life of Charles and with which Diana competed, they point out.

The same Camila with which he continued to share the same man, the Prince carlos who throughout his marriage never stopped having encounters with the duchess, according to past evidence.

However, you could never imagine that the beloved Princess of the town would have another rival when meeting the Prince and the same one that would leave the way clear.

In which was the marked life of betrayals and infidelities of the The prince, apparently betrayals also by their loved ones as now the love affair that the future king of the United Kingdom with the older sister of the mother of her two children.

Recently not previously disclosed information has come to light that the Prince carlos and Lady Di’s older sister, Sarah Spencer, they had a fleeting affair after their secret relationship with Camila Parkler Bowles.

Harry and William’s aunt seems to have appeared first in Charles before Lady Diana and later it was the same who presented them in an art exhibition.

Apparently, the sister of Lady Diana, Lady Sarah she was dazzled by the royal and queen’s son who during a visit to the family property in Althorp“His sister was always on top of him, and I was like, ‘God, how should he hate that,'” said Diana, who was 16 and 17 at the time.

Not long afterwards they met at a party in an art gallery and the sister of Diana, Lady Sarah Spencer introduced them at the time they assure that he was captivated by the beauty of who would be his wife years later.

The same princess from Welsh would detail, approached her and after dinner invited her to show her the gallery

For a 16-year-old girl, having someone like that pay attention to you is a wonderful thing. Why would someone like him be interested in me? “Lady Di confessed in an interview.

It is worth mentioning that at first the one that was destined to marry Charles was SarahHowever, years later she discarded the link herself since in an interview she confessed that she did not love him and did not plan to marry him yet.

There is no chance that I will marry Prince Charles. He is a fabulous person but I am not in love with him and I would not marry anyone I did not love, be it a street sweeper or the King of England, “said Sarah.

