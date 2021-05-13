Lady Di documentary, would you divorce Harry and Meghan Markle? | Instagram

The couple made up of Prince Harry and Meghan markle seems to be very much consolidated even more living her own life in California, however, a new documentary about “Lady Di “ It could end the happiness of the couple, they say.

Apparently, the new material that will revive details of the d! Funta “Lady diana“I would promise a content so transcendental that it would put the marriage of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson at risk, prince harry and the “former actress”.

Revealed, Paul Burrell, former employee of the British house and the mother of the Duke of Sussex. The one who was “confidante” of the princess, explained the details of the new material that will be released next year on Netflix and how it would affect the marriage of the couple now based in California.

He comments that the new documentary would unleash some scandals and private details of Diana that would cause some “discomfort” in her youngest son, this, according to the new interests that the couple, Enrique de Sussex and Meghan have with Netflix to produce various content focused on a child audience.

It should be remembered that the couple signed an agreement with the streaming service, so this could represent a problem for him and Meghan, they could have separate interests and in conflict with the film that is being made, said Burrell.

Harry may feel torn and uncomfortable over his recent actions, and the upcoming documentary about his mother would cement those feelings, he says.

Burrell also notes that if the “former Suits star” sees Diana as a “role model and feels like she can relate to her,” things could get awkward, he says.

According to what Paul Burrell argues, the more information about Diana’s life is available to the “American” and the various similarities are found, the feelings between the couple “could create a division” and even “separate” them, he points out.

It was the former butler who recently shared a warning to Closer magazine about what could be revealed there, which in his opinion would cause a rift between “former members” of British royalty.

Paul Burrell, who on several occasions has addressed very personal details of the life of the beloved “princess of the people”, for whom he assures, he was “her rock” reflected in a book that bears the same title as one of the Netflix series Released in 2017 “The Real Life of Diana of Wales”.

What will it include?

According to reports provided by the butler himself, this will include audio tapes and videos that were made to feed into the information that Andrew Morton worked with on the princess biography in 1992.

According to Burrell, 62, he mentioned that the videotapes “are likely conversations with (Diana’s) voice coach, Peter Settelen, and the audiotapes that she sent back and forth to her biographer, Andrew Morton. “.

There is no doubt that more secrets will be revealed and an idea of ​​who she was will be revealed, he added.

At that time, she was extremely paranoid, believed that the press was bothering her and followed her. It made me lift the boards off the floor and unplug the phone at some points.

It will be right in the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the princess’s departure next year in which a sequel to this installment will be released, the former collaborator anticipated.

As for the couple, Meghan and Harry have signed, among other agreements, with Spotify to make podcasts, and their Archewell foundation, a partnership with the consumer goods company Procter & Gamble.