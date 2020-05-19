Lady Di and her makeup secrets You will love them!

Lady Di She is one of the women who was part of royalty and who left a great mark on the people who admired her, not for nothing and to this day she is still a topic of conversation, either for her achievements, outfits or in this case for her makeup which was perfect, not for nothing had its secrets, same that you will know here.

Lady Di Makeup Artist

That’s right, the mother of Prince William and Harry, Lady Di always looked perfect and although one of her main ingredients was her personality, the makeup she used potentiated her beauty and bearing. So here we will tell you what their secrets for you to take them to their full potential.

A very important point that should be noted is that the former makeup artist for Princess Diana, Mary Greenwell disclosed, before Lady Di’s unfortunate death, the beauty secrets, this she did in a YouTube video accompanied by the director creative of Lancôme and beauty industry mogul, Lisa Eldridge.

Lady Di and her makeup secrets. (Photo courtesy us.Hello)

Lady Di Makeup Secrets

After the above and after announcing that Princess Diana’s skin was ideal for light makeup, she released some beauty tips that are often overlooked, such as putting balms before lipstick. Similarly, she pointed out that the look with the blue eyeliner made her look older and therefore she focused on something softer and sweeter for her.

It should be mentioned, and another very important aspect that Mary Greenwell mentions, is that skin care was Lady Di’s favorite process, she enjoyed it very much since it was essential to achieve a natural makeup; Regarding the subject of the eyelashes, he revealed that he had them perfect and that two layers were enough for them to stand out; no lumps.

