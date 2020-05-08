Think of heroic acts in times of war … Can you imagine a man or a woman acting bravely?

Very often, the role of women during conflict goes unnoticed. For this reason, this year, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II (the war ended in Europe on May 8, 1945), we especially remember the lives of eight women who stood out for their achievements and courage during the devastating warfare.

Cheng Benhua was a heroine of the resistance who fought against the Japanese after they invaded China in 1937.

It was taken by a Japanese photographer who related her story to its last moments, after she was captured in combat and taken prisoner.

Her captors gang-raped her repeatedly, but she stood firm.

Her pose has been commemorated by a five-meter statue in Nanking, the site of one of the worst massacres of the war, where nearly 300,000 Chinese (men, women, and children) were brutally murdered by Japanese soldiers.

He was 24 years old when he died in 1938, one year before the war reached Europe, and one year after it reached China.

The daughter of an Indian father-a teacher of Sufi and an American mother, the young woman was born in Moscow and studied at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

Finally, she was captured by the Nazi police, the Gestapo, interrogated and tortured.

He tried to escape repeatedly. In one he almost made it by jumping off the roofs.

In September 1944, Khan and three other SOE female agents were transferred to the Dachau concentration camp, where they were killed on September 13.

He also has a monument in London’s Gordon Square that celebrates his bravery.

"Noor Inayat Khan continues to be today a source of inspiration, not only for his exemplary courage but for the principles he upheld," Shrabani Basu, author of the book "Princess Spy, the Life of Noor Inayat Khan," told the BBC.

“Although he was Sufi and did not believe in violence, he made the greatest sacrifice – his life – in the fight against fascism.”

Lyudmila Pavlichenko: Lady Death

Sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko was called Lady Death.

Nazi snipers were unable to kill her, but Pavlichenko was wounded during a mortar attack, and although she recovered, they removed her from the line of fire and put her to work taking advantage of her ability to gain support for Soviet efforts during the war.

“It is surprising that a sniper of exceptional abilities was not properly celebrated and commemorated after her death,” Iryna Slavinska, an activist fighting for gender equality, told the BBC.

“But the Soviet narrative on World War II was centered on the image of a brave soldier, a man. Think of all the monuments erected to war heroes and the unknown soldier.”

“Women were not part of that narrative.”

Nancy Wake: the White Mouse

Nancy Wake, an Australian spy, was also known by her alias, White Mouse.

He was born in New Zealand, but raised in Australia. He dropped out of school at age 16 and got a job in France as a journalist, allegedly lying about his ability to write in Ancient Egyptian.

There he met and married a French industrialist, Henri Fiocca. He was living in Marseille when the Germans invaded France in 1939.

Fiocca stayed behind and was captured, tortured, and executed by the Nazis. Wake returned to France to start working for SOE.

“We had been taught judo things at SOE and I used to practice them. But this was the only time I used (a judo hit) and killed it right away,” he said in a television interview in the 1990s.

After valuable radio codes were lost in combat, she volunteered to cycle 500 km through enemy territory to find replacements.

“With a little makeup and a drink on the way, I would walk past the German stalls and, winking at them, I would say, ‘Do you want to register me?’ God, how seductive she was! “Wake told an Australian newspaper.

She was about to be caught many times during the war, but she always managed to evade her pursuers, according to her biographer, Peter FitzSimons.

Wake received numerous accolades after the war. He died on August 7, 2011 in London, at the age of 98. She asked that her ashes be scattered in France.

Jane Vialle: reporter, spy and politics

Jane Vialle was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but moved to Paris as a child. I was working as a journalist when World War II broke out.

Vialle collected information on the movements of the Nazi troops and then sent it to the allies.

His secrets, however, were secure: he had encoded the information so well that it was indecipherable.

Vialle was sent first to a concentration camp and then to a women’s prison in Marseille.

She may have escaped or been released, the point is that she survived the war.

In 1947, France granted him a bench in the Senate.

Hedy Lamarr: the Hollywood star with the brain of an inventor

Hedy Lamarr was a Hollywood actress.

The Austrian-born movie star had a brilliant career that earned her popularity, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and six husbands.

Lamarr could not bear this life and secretly fled first to Paris and then to London, where he met the legendary Louis B. Mayer, director of MGM Studios.

Her success in the more than 30 movies she filmed made her famous, but not heroic. What earned her a place on that list were her inventive skills.

Lamarr developed a system to guide allied torpedoes and prevent them from being detected by the enemy by changing frequencies.

Mya Mi: with sword and poison

Mya Yi’s fight began even before the Japanese invaded Myanmar in World War II.

Yi was a vigorous defender of the country’s independence, who opposed British colonial authorities.

In 1944 he traversed enemy territory on foot and crossed mountain ranges to reach British-controlled India, to continue fighting the Japanese.

In India, he helped launch leaflets over Myanmar detailing how poorly the Japanese were treating the population.

Although she planned to return to Myanmar with her husband after the birth of their first child (she had trained as a parachutist), she gave her seat to another fighter and only returned in October 1945, when the war was over.

Rasuna Said is an exception on this list, since during the war he allied himself with the axis powers, at least in theory.

Said became politically active at a very young age and founded a political party – the Indonesian Muslim Association – when she was in her early 20s.

Fierce speaker, her speeches were "like lightning in the middle of the day," according to a biography. Her courage in criticizing the Dutch authorities earned her the nickname of "The lioness".

The Dutch frequently interrupted her speeches, and during one event she was arrested and jailed for 14 months.

When the Japanese invaded the archipelago in 1942, Said joined a pro-Japanese organization, but used it to continue his independence activities.

In the case of Indonesia, the fight did not end when the Japanese were defeated.

The Dutch tried again to impose their authority, first with the help of the British, which started a brutal four-year conflict.

Unbeatable advocate for gender equality and women’s right to education, Rasuna Said is one of the few Indonesian women with national heroine status.

