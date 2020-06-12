“data-reactid =” 26 “>” As a group, we have always tried to make our music a haven … where everyone is welcome. We have been listening and observing more than ever these past few weeks. Our hearts have been affected by a sudden conviction; we have opened our eyes to the injustices, inequalities and prejudices that black women and men have faced to this day, “they explained in a letter to their fans, in which they also acknowledge that they have been forced to admit their own “weak points”. “data-reactid =” 26 “>” As a group, we have always tried to make our music a haven … where everyone is welcome. We have been listening and observing more than ever these past few weeks. Our hearts have been affected by a sudden conviction; we have opened our eyes to the injustices, inequalities and prejudices that black women and men have faced to this day, “they explained in a letter to their fans, in which they also acknowledge that they have been forced to admit their own “weak points”.

“We are very ashamed, and we regret not having stopped to think about the connotations that this word contains and its association with a historical period prior to the civil war, which includes slavery,” they have acknowledged to apologize for the pain they may have had. cause others.