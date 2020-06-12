All the positive changes that have occurred throughout history have a social movement behind them. They have people on the streets demanding justice, rights and freedoms. Black Lives Matter is no exception. The fight to end racism has taken off once again and some changes are beginning to be seen. The name change of the country band Lady Antebellum is a beautiful example of that.

Lady Antebellum, the American group that has topped the popularity charts, she just changed her name to Lady A because Antebellum has connotations with the era of slavery. The word antebellum is used to refer to the period and architecture in the southern United States before the Civil War.

The Nashville Trio has won five Grammys And he’s had seven albums in the top 10 in America, including three number one albums. His greatest success was 2009 “Need You Now”, which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went nine times platinum in the United States; It is also their only UK hit, peaking at 15. They have won five Grammy Awards out of 10 nominations.

In the statement made through their social networks they affirm that they took the name specifically from the architectural style and who deeply regret the damage this has caused.

They originally took their name from the pre-war house style after taking their first photos of the gang in front of one of those houses nearly 14 years ago, they said. “As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the South that influenced us”they wrote.

In the publication they commented that their eyes had been opened to “The injustices, inequality and prejudices that black women and men have always faced” and “the blind spots that we didn’t even know existed”.

They also said they made the decision after “Personal reflection, band discussion, prayer, and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues”. They added: “We cannot excuse our delay in this accomplishment. What we can do is recognize it, turn away from it and take action. “. Read her entire statement below:

Dear Fans, ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge… inclusive of all. We've watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn't even know existed have been revealed.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word "Antebellum" from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern "antebellum" style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us… Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts' intention, but it doesn't change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us.⁣⁣⁣ We feel like we have been Awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning — to grow into better humans, better neighbors. Our next outward step will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID. Our prayer is that if we lead by example… with humility, love, empathy and action… we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children & generations to come.

