Ladi Di was harassed by the President of the United States, they claim | .

It is said that today President of the United States of America harassed the Princess Diana, according to an interview with him and a friend of the royal family.

In a few more months the tycoon plans to pay a visit to the royal family in England, and recently some comments he made towards Princess Diana came to light.

These comments occurred when he was not yet the ruler of the U.S however in the same way these weigh as if he had said them recently.

However, the President’s visit is already scheduled, so the media has taken advantage of this to bring to light the comments he made in the past.

It was in 1997, after Diana of Wales lost his life after he was in a car that crashed, so at that time the magnate spoke about Diana and some close friends of the monarchy claimed that he tried to conquer her.

For this reason on that occasion, the presenter Howard Stern He asked the president today that if he had had the opportunity he would have had an intimate meeting with her, he replied.

“Of course. She was very beautiful. I find that she was as pretty as a model. ”

What surprised her most in the interview is that she mentioned that if she had been dating him she would still be alive since he knew the tunnel quite well which had a speed limit.

According to Selina Scott, friend of the Royal family, According to comments taken up by British media, Diana felt harassed by the magnate.

Scott claimed that the tycoon had tried to conquer Lady Di and the “Bombarded with huge bouquets of flowers”. The failure for not succeeding in seducing the princess was reflected in his book “The art of comeback”, where he regrets not having had the opportunity to court Diana from Wales.

