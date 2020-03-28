The Miz and John Morrison will defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Usos and New Day in a Ladder Match facing WrestleMania 36

During the last episode of the blue mark of WWE SmackDown, The Uses Y New Day They were in a bout to determine the contender for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles for WrestleMania 36. However, the match ended in a No Contest and Michael Cole announced that the officers of WWE they had made the decision to carry out a Ladder Match involving all three teams.

How was the match?

The match begins with Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso. The latter takes a headlock against Kofi and then gives him a shoulder tackle. Then he proceeds with a backdrop suplex but Kofi falls clean, tries to reverse the situation but Jimmy opposes to throw it against the corner. Kofi dodges the launch and Kofi tips him a springboard dropkick. Kingston takes control of the bout and Jimmy steps down to the ringside area. Relay for Jey and Big E.

Both fighters start a struggle and Big E collapses Jey Uso. Big E gives Jey time to stand up and they return with the struggle, this ends with a first right hand shot by Jey Uso for Big E and he responds with a shoulder tackle. Kingston returns to the ring through a tag and attacks Jey Uso. Kofi tries the pin but the count continues at 2. Jey collaborates with Jimmy they give him a guillotine to regain control of the combat. Jey tries the count but it is in 2. Relay for Jimmy and he tries an enzyme kick, but he does not succeed and Kofi manages to give the relief to Big E. He enters the ring doing various belly to belly suplexes and attacking Jey Uso with a big splash on the edge of the ring while Jey (the legal tag is out of action).

We return from commercials and see that The Usos have regained control of combat. Jey Uso has Big E on the corner and gives him an avalanche. Relay for Jimmy and tries to perform the same action but Big E stops him and manages to give the relay to Kofi. Kofi applies a Boom Drop and launches from the third rope with a dropkick. Jey catches him in a sharpshooter but Kofi reverses him for an SOS. Relay for Big E and they try to make a combination with a Powerbomb-Flying clothesline, but Jey dodges Kofi and Jimmy intervenes with a superkick. I relay for Jimmy, and collaborating with his brother, they put Big E on the corner and attack him. Later, hostilities take place in the ringside area and ends with Kofi Kingston attacking John Morrison at the commentators’ table. Big E launches with a suicide dive and then The Miz and John Morrison intervene to attack both tag teams.

RESULT: The combat ends in a No Contest.

After the fight, Michael Cole Makes a Triple Threat Ladder match official for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Read @ MichaelCole’s lips, @mikethemiz & @ TheRealMorrison… Your titles will be ON THE LINE in a Triple Threat Ladder Match at #WrestleMania! #SmackDown @WWEUsos @TrueKofi @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/xRoLEelhGD

– WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2020

