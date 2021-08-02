Lada Niva Bronto: The Russian myth “He would rather die standing than live on his knees”

There is a phrase that says that “if a nuclear bomb destroyed the world, only cockroaches would survive.” I do not know if it is true or not, but what I am sure of is that it would not be the only “living being” that would resist the massacre. If we take the mythical Lada Niva therefore, surely he would manage to continue to function as if misfortune was not with him. More than anything because, in its multiple versions, It has been on sale since the distant year 1977.

The history and evolution of the Niva has gone through a thousand and one vicissitudes. One of the last, and most prominent, is that the brand regained its trade name following the abandonment of General Motors of Russia. However, it seems that it will not be the last, since those responsible have just announced that the Lada Niva Bronto order book it is already open. And be careful, we are not looking at just any version, but the most capable and equipped of all …

The Lada Niva Bronto, for now, will only be on sale in Russia and “neighboring” countries …

According to the firm, the Lada Niva Bronco is based on the 3-door Legend with the maximum equipment. That is, it is equipped with air conditioning, heated seats and rear-view mirrors. But in addition, it is available in two trim levels called: Luxe Y Prestige. However, do not expect the equipment to be “luxury” as the access version includes metal bumpers, wheel arch extensions or 15-inch wheels.

For its part, the version Prestige add, to the above, exclusive front grill, solid plastic bumpers, door sill protection, wheel arch liners and fog lights. In addition, you can optionally also add more equipment, such as a light panel on the ceiling or special camouflage paint. The mark indicates that it is certified original equipment (not aftermarket) and that it is available in both levels of the range.

However, it is in the cabin where we can find more changes. Customers can boast of a renewed instrument panel or some unpublished controls for the climate. There will also be new, more comfortable and heated seats. In addition, the cabin receives more insulating material to reduce the sound and vibrations that come from the engine. Finally, the brand indicates that there are also other stylistic and technical improvements.

We do not know what they are, but it will have to be considered good. Be that as it may, the main advantage of the Niva Bronto remains its uncompromising off-road capability. It does this with the old but effective all-wheel drive system with locking front and rear differentials, a reinforced rear axle and a reinforced suspension. Its price? They have not announced it, although it does not matter, because it will only be on sale in Russia and “friendly” countries.

Would you buy it knowing that its engine barely has power and that it pollutes like a condemned man? That is not to mention its null security or refinement … Russian things …

