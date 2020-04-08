Are you lactose intolerant and want to eat a slice of fresh cheese? Don’t worry, in this article you will learn how to make delicious potato cheese.

April 08, 20208: 32 AM

This cheese is totally free of cow’s milk or any other animal and is very, very rich.

It is fresh, light and is done in no time. It is also an alternative for vegetarians, if you do not want to consume tofu sometime.

What is needed is to make a vegetable broth with the ingredients that you will see in the video, which are nothing more than two potatoes, onion and some garlic cloves.

Then you crush this broth and put it in the blender with cornstarch, olive oil, potato starch and flavorings to your liking.

