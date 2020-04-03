By Sarah Marsh and Robenson Sanon

PORT-AU-PRINCE / HAVANA, Apr 3 (.) – Fontus Pierre Raymond wakes up at dawn daily to line up and fill buckets of water at a community tap in his densely populated neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, where his mother and seven younger siblings can wash up before going to work and school.

However, the tap dries frequently and the 24-year-old has to walk to a cistern with dirtier water, so he wonders how to follow hygiene measures to avoid the deadly coronavirus, such as washing hands and distancing himself. Social.

Millions in Latin America face a similar dilemma. While underinvestment in infrastructure has long been a problem in parts of the region, with the highly contagious disease now spreading there, poor access to water could become a matter of life and death.

The situation in Haiti, the poorest country in America, is the most serious. Most households do not receive running water and rely on often contaminated communal taps, water trucks or springs. Less than a quarter of households have basic hand-washing facilities with soap and water, according to data compiled by the United Nations.

“Since the pandemic was announced (in Haiti two weeks ago), the tap has had water twice,” said Mimose Pierre Raymond, 44, Fontus’ mother. “But we can go weeks without water,” he added.

Haiti has only confirmed 18 cases to date, but experts fear that respiratory illness would be more deadly there than elsewhere if it occurred due to widespread malnutrition and inadequate medical care.

INSUFFICIENT INFRASTRUCTURE

Although coverage of water supply is, on average, better in Latin America than in Africa and Asia, according to national data compiled from the United Nations, some countries and communities are neglected due to inequality, insufficient investment in infrastructure, corruption and poverty.

Although Haiti never had a decent water system, that of neighboring Venezuela, which was once prosperous, collapsed along with the economy, after years of low investment and accusations that corrupt officials stole public funds.

Theoretically, most households receive running water. In practice, pipes are often dry.

“We can go months without (running) water,” said Maria Dolores, a retiree who wore a face mask and plastic gloves as she lined up to fill buckets with water from a hydrant in a working-class neighborhood of Caracas.

In middle-class neighborhoods, many houses have tanks to store water when it sporadically enters through pipes.

“I have a tank at home that holds between 500 and 600 liters and that is no longer enough when there is no running water for three weeks,” said Ivan Mersly, filling containers with water in a local cistern to take them home on a skateboard.

Meanwhile, in Cuba, authorities say below-average rains this year are exacerbating existing water supply problems, as well as leaks causing it to lose up to 50 percent of the liquid pumped from its tanks.

About half a million residents face challenges with water supply, Antonio Rodríguez, head of the Cuban National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH), said last month at a televised roundtable on preparing for coronavirus prevention.

Cuba, which has confirmed 269 cases of the new virus, says they are accelerating planned infrastructure projects, such as the installation of desalination plants. However, the locals fear that this will take time.

“I am really concerned,” said José Raúl Fernández, 46, an electrician who lives in downtown Havana. “The authorities are asking us to follow hygiene measures due to the coronavirus, but without enough water, it is simply impossible,” he said.

(Report by Robenson Sanon in Puerto Principe, Sarah Marsh and Nelson Acosta in Havana; Efrain Otero and Johnny Carvajal in Caracas, Translated by Nelson Acosta, Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas; . NAB JIC /)