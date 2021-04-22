Lack of sleep causes sexual problems in women, study finds

Poor sleep affects sex life, study finds 0:45

(CNN) – Constant poor sleep can lead to unsatisfying sex lives for many older women, according to a new study.

In fact, women who slept poorly were almost twice as likely to have problems such as lack of sexual interest or pleasure as women who slept well, according to the study published Wednesday in “Menopause: The Journal of the North American Menopause Society. ».

Lack of sleep was measured by the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, which asks questions about ability to fall and stay asleep, use of sleep medications, daytime sleepiness, and other issues.

In contrast, the study also found that good sleep quality was linked to increased sexual activity, a finding that “doesn’t surprise anyone, is it?” Said lead author Dr. Stephanie Faubion, who runs the Center for Mayo Clinic Women’s Health.

“If you put a sleep tray and a sex tray in front of a tired woman, she will always choose sleep,” said Faubion, who is also medical director of the American Menopause Society.

These results, he added, should be a wake-up call for doctors to start asking their patients about their sleep habits and sexual functioning.

“In an ideal world, doctors should ask all women about their sexual function. Does that happen? No, it doesn’t happen, “said Faubion.

“It is easier to ask about sleep, and poor sleep is associated with many negative outcomes such as cardiovascular disease,” he adds. “If you are not sleeping well, it brings you to the next question, because sexual function is probably suffering as well.”

Sleep and sex are intertwined

It is not only women who experience sexual dysfunctions due to lack of sleep. It also affects men.

A 2009 study found that obstructive sleep apnea, a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts, was linked to erectile dysfunction and generalized sexual difficulties in men. Sleep interruptions also carry an increased risk of erectile dysfunction.

Obstructive sleep apnea is also linked to sexual dysfunction in women. Insomnia, a common sleep disorder in women, can also be a risk factor for sexual problems.

On the other hand, there are several reasons why having good sex is related to better sleep.

Orgasms are not only relaxing, which can promote sleep, but also lead to an increase in certain hormones that help both men and women fall asleep after sex.

In women, for example, estrogen levels rise after orgasm, and that can improve REM cycles and promote better night’s sleep.

In men, orgasm increases the production of a hormone called prolactin that promotes deep wave sleep, the type of sleep the body needs to repair and restore itself.

The first study to ask about anguish

In the new study, more than 3,400 women who visited Mayo health clinics in Rochester, Minnesota, and Scottsdale, Arizona, completed sleep quality questionnaires between December 2016 and September 2019.

The women, who averaged 53 years old, also underwent a clinical evaluation for sexual dysfunction and were asked to rate their level of distress about their sex lives, a first for such a study, Faubion said.

“You can’t call it sexual dysfunction unless the woman is distressed about it,” he said. “For example, a woman may have low sexual desire, but it may not bother her. So we are the first study that I know of that has looked at not just sexual function, but distress related to it. “

The research was part of a larger study called DREAMS, or Data Registry on Experiences of Aging, Menopause and Sexuality, which followed nearly 9,000 women for a dozen years.

In addition to poor sleep quality, the new study found that women who regularly slept less than five hours a night were also more likely to report sexual problems.

However, the results were not statistically significant once factors such as age, partner status, education, race / ethnicity, body mass index, reproductive stage, depression, anxiety, distress were analyzed. in relationships and the use of contraceptives and other medications.

Since all of these factors can disrupt sleep, it was important to take them into account so that lack of sleep could be labeled as the possible cause, Faubion said.

To do?

Don’t hesitate to talk to your doctor about your sexual and sleep problems first, Faubion says.

Although most women are able to identify that they have a mood disorder, such as depression or anxiety, they may not realize that they are struggling with other problems, such as sleep apnea or an uncontrollable urge of moving the legs called restless leg syndrome.

“Women’s partners can help them identify if they snore, wake up puffing and coughing, or kick their partner throughout the night,” Faubion says.

Women can also do their best to practice good sleep hygiene. Here are some tips from the experts:

Do exercise, outdoors if possible. Try to do some exercise and this will reduce the chemicals accumulated by stress and promote better sleep. Try doing it outside – sunlight can help reset your body clock.

Condition your bedroom for optimal sleep. One of the first tasks is to prepare your sleeping environment and establish a relaxing bedtime routine. REM sleep is a lighter level of rest that can be more easily interrupted. Make sure there are few sounds, little light, and cooler temperatures in the bedroom – 15-18 degrees Celsius is best.

Subscribe to CNN’s “Sleep, But Better” newsletter series.

Take care of your diet. Avoid caffeine after 3 PM Also fatty and spicy foods before bed. Thus, gastric discomfort will not wake you up while dreaming.

Get ready for relaxation. Taking a hot bath or shower, reading a book, listening to relaxing music, meditating, or light stretching are good options.