An alternative to stay healthy during the social isolation proposed as a strategy to control the new Coronavirus is to develop an exercise routine at home. In addition to the emotional aspect, isolation and lack of activity can harm the body and cause metabolic damage even in the healthiest.

Research published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) shows that even physically active adults tend to worsen metabolism after decreasing the number of daily steps in a short period of time. The North American study evaluated metabolic changes in men who, for two to three weeks, decreased the amount of daily steps from 6,000 to 10,000 to up to 1,500. As a consequence of the lack of physical activity, the men evaluated showed decreased insulin sensitivity, worsening of postprandial lipid metabolism and loss of muscle mass with increased visceral fat.

But quarantine and social detachment can also have other impacts. According to Dr. Antônio Krieger, an orthopedic specialist in the spine, sitting for a long time or lying down can cause a series of back pain and affect mainly the lumbar spine.

“By spending a lot of time sitting, the muscles responsible for stabilizing our spine, especially the abdominal muscles and the lower back muscles, become more relaxed and weakened, further increasing the pressure on the spine, which facilitates the occurrence of pain “, explains the orthopedist.

The solution, according to the expert, is to create the habit of stretching and exercising with your own body weight as an alternative during the pandemic. Among these exercises are squats, deadlifts, sit-ups and all possible variations, according to each person’s fitness level.

“Core strengthening exercises – the body’s center of gravity composed of abdominal, lumbar, gluteus and oblique muscles can be performed by all people without the need for equipment or large spaces. Strengthening this musculature, helps to support and protect the spine “, guarantees Krieger.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH

Regular physical exercises help to release pleasure-related hormones, such as endorphins and serotonins, improve sleep quality, increase mood, relieve stress and anxiety. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity or 75 minutes of high intensity per week for adults.

“For people who were very active physically before quarantine, exercises at home help to minimize the loss of lean mass and physical conditioning. For sedentary people, these exercises can even generate an improvement in the individual’s functional capacity”, he explains the Physical Education teacher, Rafael Ramos.

On the internet, on TV and on social networks it is not difficult to find classes on exercises to be done at home, but experts warn about the risks of exceeding the limits of your own body, harming your spine or mobility without guidance from trained professionals on best adaptations and suggestions for each training level.

“There are differences between the recommendations for people who are overweight and those who have a herniated disc,” he cites as an example. “It can be said that these two publics should be careful with exercises of great impact and in the use of load on the axial axis such as running, jumping, squatting with extra load, among others”, explains Ramos.

STRETCHING IS ALSO IMPORTANT

Creating the habit of stretching is also important, especially for those who maintain their work routine in a home office regime. According to the physiotherapist Leandro Karam, stretching promotes relaxation mainly of the muscles that become more tense during the day, such as the neck, arms and legs.

Neck:

Pull to the side, hold for 15 seconds. Do it for both sides.

Pull to the side and down, hold for 15 seconds. Do it for both sides.

Lightly project your cervical spine forward, preserving your torso posture. Hold for 15 seconds.

Legs:

With the help of a chair, stretch your leg and hold on the tip of your foot. Hold for 15 seconds and repeat with the other leg.

Keep your knees aligned, pull your foot back. Hold for 15 seconds and repeat with the other leg

Arms:

Raise your arm and pull your elbow with your opposite hand. Hold for 15 seconds and repeat with the other side.

Stretch your arms below the shoulder line, raise and lower your hands vertically. Repeat 10 times.

Stretch your arms below the shoulder line and rotate your wrists in and out. Repeat 10 times.

Website: https://coluna.net/

See too:

The top scorers of each club in the history of the Brasileirão

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

