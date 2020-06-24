© Provided by the Associated Press

Medical workers unload oxygen bottles at the Donka public hospital, where coronavirus patients are cared for, in Conakry, Guinea, on Wednesday May 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Youssouf Bah)

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) – The biggest hope for coronavirus patients in Guinea is in a ramshackle yellow shed on the premises of their main hospital: an oxygen plant that has never been turned on.

The plant was part of a hospital renovation funded by international donors in response to the Ebola crisis in West Africa a few years ago. But foreign technicians and the supplies needed to complete the job cannot enter the country due to the coronavirus quarantines, despite dozens of Chinese technicians arriving on a leased flight last month to work in the country’s lucrative mines. Unlike many public hospitals in Guinea, mines have a continuous supply of oxygen.

© Provided by the Associated Press

Dr. Amer Sattar, who worked in Guinea during the Ebola epidemic that started in 2014 and spread to West Africa, speaks during an interview in his Conakry, Guinea office on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Sattar said the crisis The 2020 coronavirus is an opportunity for international donors and governments to invest in the long term « so that we are ready for the next pandemic. » (AP Photo / Youssouf Bah)

As the coronavirus expands, the growing demand for oxygen is exposing a grim global reality: Even the right to breathe depends on money. In much of the world, oxygen is expensive and difficult to obtain, and is a marker of inequality both between countries and within the same territory.

© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this Monday, June 8, 2020 image, people in masks wait for hours, some for 10 hours, to refill their oxygen tanks at a store in Callao, Peru, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo / Martín Mejía)

a It is delivered in liquid form with tank trucks and arrives by pipes to the beds of coronavirus patients. Running out of reserves is almost unthinkable, for a resource that literally comes from the air.

In Spain, when coronavirus deaths rose, teams of engineers laid 7 kilometers (4 miles) of pipes in less than a week to bring direct supply to 1,500 beds in a field hospital. Oxygen is also abundant and profitable in industries such as mining, aerospace, electronics, and construction.

But in poor countries, from Peru to Bangladesh, it is deadly scarce.

___

This dispatch was produced with support from the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Journalism.

___

In Guinea, oxygen is a costly challenge for government-funded facilities like the Donka public hospital in the capital Conakry.

Instead of the new plant that would get oxygen to the beds through pipelines, a second-hand truck carries the bottles down rough roads from a factory built in the 1950s. Outside the capital, doctors say that there is no oxygen at all.

After the death of Alassane Ly, a telecommunications engineer and resident in the United States who divided his time between the suburbs of Atlanta and his country of origin, the country’s health minister, RémyLamah, claimed that the deceased had received excellent care at Donka.

© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this image on Friday, May 22, 2022, COVID-19 patients in the emergency area of ​​the Guillermo Almenara Hospital in Lima, Peru. As the coronavirus expands, the growing demand for oxygen is exposing a grim global reality: Even the right to breathe depends on money. In much of the world, oxygen is expensive and difficult to obtain, and is a marker of inequality both between countries and within the same territory. (AP Photo / Rodrigo Abd)

But when Lamah himself became infected with the virus this month, he did like other members of the government and went to a military hospital reserved for influencers.

For many severe COVID patients, hypoxia – a very low blood oxygen level – is the main danger. Only a large amount of pure oxygen gives them enough time to recover. Oxygen is also used to treat respiratory problems such as pneumonia, the leading cause of death for children worldwide.

© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this image from April 2, 2020, patients in a field hospital installed in the Ifema exhibition center in Madrid, Spain. When coronavirus deaths rose, teams of engineers laid 7 kilometers (4 miles) of pipes in less than a week to bring direct supply to 1,500 beds in a field hospital. Oxygen is also abundant and profitable in industries such as mining, aerospace, electronics, and construction. (AP Photo / Manu Fernández)

But until 2017, oxygen wasn’t even on the World Health Organization’s list of essential drugs. In much of sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and Asia, that implied that there was little money from international donors and little pressure on governments to invest in oxygen-related knowledge, access or infrastructure.

Unlike vaccines, clean water, contraceptives, or HIV medication, there are no global studies on how many people are lacking oxygen treatment, only general estimates suggesting that at least half of the world’s population does not have access thereto.

In Peru, which recently overtook Italy in the number of cases confirmed by COVID-19, the president has ordered industrial plants to either increase production of oxygen for medical use or buy it from abroad. He assigned $ 28 million to oxygen tanks and new plants.

© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 image, oxygen tanks for respiratory failure patients prepared at Cinisello Balsamo near Milan in northern Italy. In affluent Europe and North America, hospitals treat oxygen as a fundamental need, like water or electricity. (Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP)

Some hospitals have oxygen plants that do not work or cannot produce enough, while others do not have any plants. In the northern Peruvian city of Tarapoto, relatives of COVID-19 patients who died of lack of oxygen protested with a pan over a hospital with a plant out of service. The government has airlifted oxygen tanks and is expected to install a new plant.

Annie Flores has lost two relatives due to lack of oxygen for coronavirus patients. The family embarked on a desperate search to buy oxygen after the hospital said it did not have one. Prices were skyrocketing, with tanks at six times the usual price.

Her sister-in-law’s aunt died Sunday, 30 minutes after an oxygen supplier refused to refill a tank the family had purchased elsewhere.

In all places where oxygen is lacking, devices to measure the level of oxygen in the blood are even scarcer, making it almost impossible for doctors and nurses to know when a patient has stabilized. By the time his lips turn blue, a common indicator, it’s usually too late to save him.

Some places have made progress, largely thanks to local activists who pushed for more oxygen plants and improved access outside of big cities. Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda have made it a priority, according to Dr. Bernard Olayo of the Center for Public Health and Development in East Africa.

Guinea was the origin of the Ebola epidemic that started in 2014, which spread through West Africa and killed more than 11,000 people in two years. Even after Ebola, Dr. Amer Sattar, a public health expert who worked in Guinea at the time and is still in the country, said that the country did not do what it takes to have basic sanitation.

The coronavirus crisis, he noted, is an opportunity for international donors and governments alike to invest in the long term « so that we are ready for the next pandemic. »

At the Donka hospital, everyone is counting on the oxygen plant to start operating, but no one knows when. There is no budget for a leased flight for the technicians, nor a date for the resumption of commercial flights. Meanwhile, wall hooks that could one day carry oxygen to the beds continue to collect dust.

___

Hinnant reported from Paris; Petesch reported from Dakar. Julhas Alam in Dhaka, Bangladesh; Christine Armario in Bogotá, Colombia; and Youssouf Bah in Conakry, Guinea contributed to this report.