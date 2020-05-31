One of the pioneers of the internet in Brazil, electrical engineer Demi Getschko has followed the transformations of the network in the last three decades – from the time of academic networks to the current scenario, in which three quarters of Brazilians access the network, as revealed by the research ICT Domiciles, released this week.

More than that, Demi helped write the history of the internet in the country – since 1995, he has been an advisor for notorious knowledge of the Internet Management Committee in Brazil (CGI.br). The entity, which turns 25 this Sunday, has a fundamental role in the digitization of the country, taking care of aspects such as the network infrastructure, the “.br” domains and security standards. But, for the engineer, who is also a columnist for Estadão, there is still something to advance: “I would like everyone to be connected to the internet, not least because the lack of access to the internet creates castes”.

In the interview given to the report this week, he talks about access to the network and digital education, tells about his habit of using the internet and discusses topics currently being discussed – such as the acceleration of digitalization due to the pandemic, the law of Fake News in debate in Congress and the use of cryptography in apps like WhatsApp, which was the subject of a trial at the Supreme Court last week. Below are the main parts of the interview.

Today, a quarter of Brazilians still do not have access to the internet. How to increase access to the network and make new users understand how it works?

This is not a bad number, considering that only half of the Brazilians were connected for some years. We are making good progress. The internet is a very strong magnet for people, everyone who can enter will enter. And Brazil, with its size, is not a trivial country to connect. I would like everyone to be connected to the internet. And I don’t believe that the effort to connect more people should be stopped, just because there are malefactors or risks on the network. It would be a tutelage that is not part of my thinking scheme. What is needed is to prevent people from being harmed by going after evildoers and working on educating people so that they are aware of the risks that the internet has. The education of new users on the Internet is a worldwide dilemma, but the effort to access it is a priority, because the lack of access to the Internet creates castes. We need to work so that these grape varieties do not exist – and it is better that people grate their knees than they cannot walk.

How is your internet usage habit?

I belong to the team that is very glued to the computer. I am currently using a desktop computer. I prefer it to the cell phone. The survey ICT Households showed an increase in the use of cell phones, there is a large percentage of Brazilians who only use the network by cell phone. I like cell phones, but I believe that their use is shallow. It’s like reading the headline and not the text. It tends to be more immediate and superficial, I believe that there are certain devices that give more insight and more space to digest something calmly. But I believe there are behavioral changes coming – and I hope that those who use the cell phone can have depth as well.

The CGI is turning 25 this Sunday. Like mr. explains the importance of it in people’s lives?

CGI’s contribution is capitalized in the internet legislation that we have in Brazil today. What CGI does is to protect the internet and help the country to have envied legislation abroad, with the Marco Civil da Internet and now, with the General Data Protection Law. Before the Marco Civil, the laws in Congress were restrictive. Marco Civil is purposeful, he came to establish the rules of the game – after all, before whistling a foul, you need to know what a foul is. And I believe that we have a solid regulation. We need to be careful with new laws. But it must be made clear that the Committee does not have the role of regulator.

What is the main change that Mr. see between 1995 and now, on the internet?

Initially, the internet was a network of academics. And we believed, in the late 1980s, that it would be restricted to the academic area, an open, neutral, non-discriminatory and decentralized network. In 1994 or 1995 it became clear to us that the network was going to change its shape, that more people were going to join it. But this decentralization is not so clear today, and the figure of the walled gardens around the network has emerged. It is something that social networks have set up, for example: they are organized, structured platforms, which are “within a wall”. The user even confuses these structures with the internet itself, but no, the internet is the structure under which these domains can be built. It is something very different from the network, in which each one would have their website. There were no big, powerful intermediaries. Especially because the internet appeared to disintermediate relations, make all the ends talk. What happened was that the old intermediaries were exchanged for new ones. I believe that the fight, now, as Tim Berners-Lee says, is to have a slightly more decentralized scheme.

There is currently a law in Congress to regulate fake news. Like mr. do you see the current regulation around the internet in the country? Is something missing?

I believe in the original principles of the internet. And I believe in a worldwide internet. There is no internet in Brazil, but the internet in Brazil. There is no network in a single country. And I believe that regulation on the internet should be taken with extreme care. The issue of false news is even more complex: it is something that is philosophically difficult to define. Whoever generates deliberately misleading news needs to be punished, but there is no need to create a new law for that. Believing in mechanisms that self-control this aspect, such as artificial intelligence, is also a problem. Especially since it is something that perhaps can only be done by large companies, but not by small ones, which would create a competition problem. I believe that everything has to be seen with a grain of salt. In addition, wanting to give some actors in the network, who have a lot of power, the decision to decide what is good or not for users seems extremely dangerous. I suspect when a company says it is in favor of regulation and even proposes it. It’s scary, after all, he’s legislating for himself. What is needed are measures to prevent wrongdoing on the network – and it gives us the tools to do so. How many pedophiles have not been arrested with the help of the internet? They didn’t become pedophiles because of the internet, but the internet allowed them to be tracked.

Mr. has written extensively on the importance of end-to-end encryption. It is a topic that is being debated in the Supreme Federal Court, in the judgment on the blocks to WhatsApp. Why does encryption matter so much?

Encryption is a way of preserving the privacy of individuals. It is quite sophisticated and it is part of the citizen’s right to communicate as he sees fit, without having to open it to anyone. Who is interested in knowing what happened in a conversation that they strive to discover. Now, creating a “door”, a secret, to facilitate the investigation is unreasonable. There is a right to an investigation, but no one leaves the house key under the rug for the police to enter when they need it. Especially because this is a solution that would not be restricted to the hand of good men.

It has been said that isolation is helping to speed up digitization. Like mr. see this process?

Isolation forced us to use the internet in an absurdly unusual way in all sectors. Those who used it for remote work did not have any big problems, but many people who were not exposed to it, now are. We have medical appointments and classes for children on the internet. This exposes the solidity and importance of the internet as a tool, but it also highlights problems: those who live in a place that does not have access to the network have been left without support – a child who has no connection, for example, cannot follow his classes now. We need to take care of that.

There are experts who believe that, in the future, a second, “more closed” internet will emerge, driven by China. Like mr. see this?

I am not an expert on international politics or economics, but China is a heavy internet user. She is not thinking of restricting the use of the internet at all – after all, she sells to all sides of the world over the network. But there are two aspects: one is the political fight; another is pragmatics. Politically, she would like to control what happens at her borders. Pragmatically, China plays the game of the world. As an Internet user, I prefer the model of a broad, general and barrier-free network. But I know that the world is more complex than that. Balancing the internet would be a setback.

See too:

See how Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant works

.