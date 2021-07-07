Lack of consensus on Wall Street Who is right in these actions?

They are three values ​​known to all but that the Wall Street consensus does not finish finding an agreement and they create great differences of opinion in these firms: Netflix, Biogen and Tesla, according to Dan Caplinger in The Motley Fool.

Uncertainty in streaming

Netflix has been one of the best performing stocks since its IPO in 2002. However, when you look at current Wall Street thinking about the video streaming specialist, you won’t find much consensus. Among the 65 analysts who make recommendations, 44 they say it’s a buys, fifteen from keep Y 6 a sale. Price targets are even more spread across the board, with the lowest a $ 340 per share and the highest to 720 dollars. These figures imply a loss of up to 36% or earnings of 117%, depending on whether you believe in the bears or the bulls.

The big detractors are Societe Generale and Wedbush. The latter has consistently viewed the company as a potential underperformance despite its strong actual returns. He believes that, despite the huge advantage of Netflix, the first to move, it has already garnered almost all the subscribers in the US that it can get. That means you will have to rely on international expansion for new clients and that will limit your growth potential.

Meanwhile, more optimistic investors are pointing to the stream of future content releases, especially as studios reopen as the pandemic begins to subside. Pivotal Research, which has the maximum price target of $ 720 per share, has steadily increased its views, arguing that subscribers are funding new programming, which in turn attracts new subscribers. Pivotal sees that the streaming service will increase its monthly charges substantially, and that could push things further for Netflix in the future.

“Netflix shares have been in a pretty tight range between $ 450 and $ 600 over the past year. As increasing competition unfolds among video streaming providers, investors should have a better idea of ​​where Netflix will land, ”says Caplinger.

Read more

Fighting Alzheimer’s

Biogen also generates a lot of disagreement in the Wall Street community. Despite the fact that no one is willing to bet directly against the biotech giant, analysts are split nearly halfway on whether the stock is a buy or hold. Also, the price targets are all over the map, with the lowest at $ 244 and the highest to 647 dollars. Those figures are a 30% below and a 85% above the current price of the shares, respectively.

The bearish view comes from Mizuho Securities. Late last year, Mizuho claimed that a couple of potential catalysts for the biotech company (the resolution of a patent case involving its treatment Tecfidera and data about your candidate treatment with gosuranemab for the disease of Alzheimer’s) would probably not weigh in Biogen’s favor. The analyst reiterated his opinion in early June.

However, optimistic investors in Truist noted that the approval of the Food and Drug Administration of your candidate aducanumab for Alzheimer’s disease, also known as Aduhelm, it was a great victory for Biogen. In setting the price target of $ 647, Truist said he believes the stock could rise another $ 227 per share if European Union regulators follow suit with approval.

“The FDA’s move has generated a lot of controversy, and many remain skeptical of Biogen’s treatment. However, with so many Alzheimer’s patients who have waited so long for a viable way to treat the disease, any success could help Biogen scale even further, ”says Caplinger.

Lack of definition

Tesla presents all kinds of opinions in the investment community, and Wall Street has a lot of diversity of thought about the electric vehicle (EV) giant. The action presents 21 buy qualifications, 22 hold and 11 sales. Price targets range from $ 1,295 per share, or almost double the current price, up to just $ 60, which represents a decrease of more than 90%.

GLJ Research is responsible for one of the lowest price targets for Tesla shares on Wall Street, at $ 67 a share. According to GLJ, Tesla will not be able to increase its monthly vehicle delivery volumes in the Chinese market key well above 20,000, and that could drastically limit the upside potential of the world’s most populous nation.

The most optimistic analysts include New Street Research, which sees Tesla’s 1 million vehicle production capacity leading to numbers that will exceed expectations. Furthermore, they are quick to remind investors that electric vehicles are just the first phase of Tesla’s long-term strategy, which includes energy storage and other fast-growing innovative areas. Wedbush shares many of the same arguments with his $ 1,000 price target on the stock.

“After the huge run on Tesla’s stock price, Wall Street’s lack of idea of ​​where it is going from here is understandable in the short term. The company has a lot of potential for business growth, but no one knows how much of that is already incorporated into the share price, ”Caplinger concludes.