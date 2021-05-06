Lack of chips forces automakers to eliminate some functions

(Bloomberg) – When automakers first suffered from chip shortages late last year, they tried to shutdown factories until problems subsided. But now that the crisis reaches its fifth month and worsens, they have gotten creative to keep at least some of the production running.

Nissan is leaving thousands of vehicles without the navigation systems they would normally have due to shortages. Ram 1500 trucks no longer come with a standard “smart” rearview mirror that watches out for blind spots. Renault has stopped offering a large digital display behind the wheel of its Arkana SUV, also to save on chips.

The crisis is a historic test for the century-old auto industry as it tries to accelerate the shift to smarter electric vehicles. For decades, automakers continually included more and better advanced features; now, they are eliminating some of them, at least temporarily, to save their sales.

This setback highlights the magnitude of the problems facing the industry. Last week, BMW AG, Honda Motor Co. and Ford Motor Co. pointed to worsening chip shortage problems. Failure to secure critical supplies is a huge short-term setback, as millions in vehicle sales will be lost this year. Plus, it bodes ill for the future as competition from internet and consumer electronics companies intensifies.

“This will probably get worse before it gets better,” said Stacy Rasgon, who covers the semiconductor industry for Sanford C. Bernstein. “It just takes a long time to get this capability up and running.”

NXP Semiconductor NV CEO Kurt Sievers said the shift to electric vehicles is happening faster than anticipated, adding to increased demand for auto chips. NXP plans to ship at least 20% more auto chips by revenue in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2019, despite car production declining about 10% over the period, it noted.

Mark Liu, president of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., warned that the crisis is far from over. His company, which is the world’s most advanced chipmaker and will be critical to any resolution, will start meeting minimum requirements from car customers in June, but he expects the shortage of car chips to last until early 2022, he said. in an interview with CBS.

Automakers can’t just wait. One of the reactions to shortages is to allocate the scarce components to the most profitable and best-selling vehicles at the expense of other models, something that manufacturers such as France’s Renault SA and Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. are doing.

Automakers are also building vehicles with less technology. Peugeot is reverting to old analog speedometers for its 308 hatchbacks, rather than using digital versions that need hard-to-find chips. General Motors Co. said it made some Chevrolet Silverado trucks without a certain fuel economy module, costing drivers about 0.4 kilometers per liter. Nissan is reducing the number of vehicles with pre-installed navigation systems by about a third, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Japanese automaker, which in early January became one of the first automakers to warn of an impending shortage, is also prioritizing supplying chips to the two best-selling models in each of the major markets, the person said. . In one case, Nissan shipped chip supplies from India to the United States on a chartered cargo flight to help advance production there. A representative for Nissan declined to comment.

Buyers of Renault’s Arkana sports car now have to settle for a smaller screen without a navigation map, and forego the option of an induction phone charger.

Stellantis NV, formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, modified the Ram 1500 pickup so that the digital rearview mirror that normally comes standard is now only available as an upgrade option, according to a person familiar with the matter. The automaker is also using chip-free parts from its more basic Ram Classic pickup in order to continue producing the more expensive version. “Given the fluid nature of this complex problem, Stellantis employees across the company are finding creative solutions every day. days to minimize the impact on our vehicles so that we can build the most in-demand products as possible, ”spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in an email.

The situation in the auto industry can be traced back to poor planning during the pandemic and limited chip-making capacity, but has been exacerbated by the reduction in available cargo space as the global economy recovers from COVID-19. When automakers get orders, their chips often can’t be shipped.

That bottleneck is compounded by the fact that major auto chipmakers NXP, Infineon Technologies AG and Renesas Electronics Corp. account for just 40% of supply, while the remaining 60% is spread across dozens of thousands of little designers. These smaller companies often lack the leverage to get their chips made in foundries when capacity is tight.

In at least one case, automakers ask a major chipmaker to ship microcontrollers that don’t meet standard specifications, a person familiar with the matter said. These low-quality chips wouldn’t compromise safety essentials like brakes, the person said, but could mean that car entertainment or emission control systems are more likely to malfunction in extreme weather conditions.

Automakers and suppliers can accept whatever chip is available and rewrite the software to give them a new task, said Sig Huber, a consultant for Conway MacKenzie and a former chief purchasing officer for Fiat Chrysler. Tesla Inc. reported last week that it alleviated problems by contacting new semiconductor vendors and quickly writing new firmware for those chips.

Manufacturers also stock incomplete cars to keep production lines running. In Hamtramck, in the Detroit metropolitan area, a multi-block area is littered with Ford F-150 pickups without some chips. General Motors said it is also stockpiling unfinished vehicles in anticipation of semiconductors.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, auto suppliers are making unusual efforts to source chips. A Stellantis partner named JVIS-USA LLC tried to sue NXP in Michigan court in April in an attempt to obtain more chips, but a judge rejected his request. Automotive supplier Visteon Corp. said automakers could seek compensation for the shortage. In Japan, Toyota Motor Corp. president Akio Toyoda visited a Renesas plant that had suffered a fire to accelerate its return to production.

There’s no relief in sight, though, and even Apple Inc., whose high-spec iPhones and aggressive lawsuits often put it at the forefront of chip customers, said last week that it’s beginning to feel the effects of shortages. . This can leave automakers wanting more, even as chipmakers succeed in increasing capacity.

“This has the potential to be a long-term problem,” said Anna-Marie Baisden, an automotive analyst at Fitch Solutions. “This will only get worse as vehicles advance technologically and use more chips.”

