Lack of chips and other raw materials worries the industry

For a few months, the shortage of some key products for manufacturing is being a major problem for the automotive industry. What started with a global chip and semiconductor shortage is continuing the lack of other raw materials and rising prices from the same. It does so until it reaches a point that worries the Spanish Association of Automotive Suppliers (Sernauto), which has revealed some striking data.

To begin with, they estimate that between January and the end of May have stopped producing a total of 231,679 vehicles in Spain for that lack of chips that we mentioned. There have been factories that have been temporarily stopped and that has also resulted in a cancellation of the supply of the rest of the components needed to make those vehicles. While the chip and semiconductor crisis could extend into early 2022, there are other issues that concern the industry.

Because at the same time you are observing how increases the price of some raw materials necessary for production. This is the case of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, polymeric materials or chemical products. For example, steel has cost up to five times more in 2021. All plastic materials They have become more expensive due to the rise in the price of the oil needed to create them, while energy and logistics costs also cost more. There is even a shortage of containers, with which the maritime freight has multiplied by five its cost.

That this situation has been reached can be explained by several reasons. The increase in demand for raw materials is due to the market recovery after the stoppages of activity due to the pandemic. Also to the tendency of companies to overstock. It must be taken into account that the reactivation of the domestic demand of the United States and China it has caused less flow of materials to Europe. It also influences that China established export restrictions to favor domestic supply

On the other hand, the steel capacity of our continent has fallen by 35% in two years (2019 due to the weakness of the market and 2020 due to the pandemic). To this must be added the shortage of scrap due to the lower industrial activity in 2020 and the reduction in scrapping of vehicles due to the decrease in registrations. Therefore, Sernauto warns of the crisis that is being lived and that «comes to ballast the path of recovery that was starting ». In his opinion, it would be necessary “to implement as soon as possible the recovery plan for the automotive sector and the opening of calls for both national and European aid.”

Source: Sernauto