Lachlan Watson talks about gender, being non-binary and the trans struggle

CA: Today everyone wants to talk about trans visibility and genderqueer acceptance, but how do you think we could get more involved and not just be spectators of the LGBTIQ + civil rights movement?

LW: Informing us on the subject. It’s clear that bills like Senate Bill 515 in the US happen when people don’t listen. Laws like that are passed because people are not informed and refuse to be wrong. It is incredible, but the people in power could prevent it if they were willing to debate, to inform themselves, if they were willing to be wrong. If those people ever sat down to listen to a trans person or if their cousin was trans, or their son, they would understand that those laws are putting lives at stake. Putting into perspective how important information is, reading other people’s experiences, and giving them the microphone for three seconds would change many lives. We have fought for this, I have fought for this all my life. I was raised by a lawyer, I know what I’m talking about, I know exactly who I am. But I am rarely allowed the opportunity to speak about this, to use this knowledge and my experience to improve the lives of other young trans people, to inform other people, or just to get people to say, “oh, is that so? He did not know”. And it’s so easy to deliver that power, just by asking, “What do you want? Do you want this? ”, Lives change. People are so afraid of giving up that power that they don’t realize that, as trans people, that power has never been ours and we have to fight to get it. In reality it is not because we are militants about our identity, it is not because we like to fight, it is the only way to have the same power that everyone else has. Imagine if there was a trans person in those offices or near those buildings where those laws are passed, there would be a huge change. Just to have included a trans person in the cabinet of the presidency this year is insane; It makes you think about how many bills have been passed that we have had nothing to do with. This is how changes are generated: by allowing trans people to participate in those dialogues, or at least, putting a trans person on your television show, because maybe the politician watches that show and maybe some things will change. All this is happening in the United States, but it puts into perspective what has to be happening everywhere, because trans people are not part of the dialogue and that is why there is no one to defend us. I’m sure there are fewer people defending trans youth in Mexico and that breaks my heart because it should be universal. There should be people fighting for us, everyone should be in this, not just trans or gay people, but everyone, it is for human life. There is trans everywhere and intolerance, hatred, they are also everywhere. So the more people who are understanding, allied and informed, the less power intolerance will have to compromise our rights, our well-being and our right to the future.

Lachlan Watson wearing Top and Blouse, GUCCI. (PHOTOS: ANAIRAM)