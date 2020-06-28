As seen in this week’s WWE SmackDown episode, Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss to earn a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

After the show, Lacey Evans was interviewed backstage for her comments on what happened in the ring. Evans said she should be on Extreme Rules, for none of the other 3 dirty ones compares to her.

She said that in all her life, luck was never on her side and that she had to work hard for everything she got in life.

Of course, they didn’t turn out the way I wanted! I lost the damn fight. You know, I should go to Extreme Rules. Because pound for pound and sand for sand, not a single one of those 3 dirty ones can compare to me at all. But you know they have luck on their side. That is something I never had. I have had to work for everything I have achieved in my life.

Lacey Evans will have a big change soon

Evans went on to say that in the last year she was on the main cast, she defeated some of the division’s biggest fighters. However, even then, Nikki Cross will go to Extreme Rules, and not her as it should be.

Sassy Southern Belle said things are about to change and will leave it at that.

I have been here for a year. I have gone against Bayley, I have gone against Becky Lynch, I have defeated Bayley. I beat Sasha Banks. And I have what it takes to be a champion. However, you have that dirty Nikki Cross going to Extreme Rules when, like I said, I should be the one to go. So if you want to tell me what the hell happened… well, honey, things are going to change. And I won’t leave it like that. And if you’ll excuse me now, I have a lot of work to do.

