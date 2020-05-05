Lacey Evans’ surprising statements about the WWE layoffs

Lacey Evans’ surprising statements of WWE layoffs. This is what she thinks of what happened to her former colleagues.

Wave of layoffs

WWE has fired many workers at his company, from producers to top fighters. Everything This has created an uncertainty among the other workers who are afraid of being the next.

Female wrestler Lacey Evans appeared on The Walkway Fight Club podcast and I leave some surprising statements.

Support for the dismissed

In their statements stood in favor of dismissed people. These were his words.

“It’s terrible. I take it with difficulty because I know what it is to have no money and have a difficult early childhood education »

Lacey is very concerned about the future of her peers, She knows what it’s like to have no money and he doesn’t want his friends to suffer that. Lacey is a very family person and she is very concerned that these families of laid-off workers have a bad time.

The fighter commented that He wants his daughter to have the best possible future and all the work he does is so that his daughter does not lack anything.

Horrible feeling

Anyway even all the layoffs, Evans praised WWE with these words.

WWE is very supportive. They do what they have to do, make sure everyone has what they need, and take care of themselves to the point of moving on. But it is a horrible feeling. I can’t imagine being in that position (referring to the fired people).

Back to the army

If that unfortunately happened to her and she was fired, his option would be to return to the army.

I conclude with these statements.

«As I said, being a mother, I have to get up the next day. I have to pour my cup of coffee and keep pushing. I have to be prepared for the worst, because you never know. You have to save for a rainy day. Many emotions and thoughts come. I just keep them in my prayers and I wish them well and then I do my best to keep pushing and be good at my job and continue to learn and do my best there. ”

These were Lacey Evans’ statements with much pain for what is happening.

