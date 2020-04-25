Lacey Evans qualifies for the Money In The Bank women’s match

During the last episode of the blue mark of WWE SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans were vying for a shot at a female ladder match from WWE Money In The Bank. The result of the combat was the victory of Lacey Evans on Sasha Banks via pinfall.

How was the match?

The fight begins with difficulties Lachey evans after having the odd ups and downs with Bayley in the ringside area. However, once in the ring, Lacey puts up a big resistance against Sasha Banks with a large arsenal of punches. Evans hits Sasha against the post and tries to take the action to the heights. Banks inverts his rival and catches her with the Banks Statement, but there is no result. Lacey tips Sasha a right hand, covers her, and Bayley interrupts to put Sasha’s boot under the rope. From one moment to the next, Bayley continues to mislead the referee and Saha tries a roll-up but there is no account. Lacey surprises with a right hand, covers Sasha and qualifies for Money In The Bank.

RESULT: Lacey Evans qualifies for MITB.

