Lacazette double gives victory to Arsenal

04/11/2021

On 04/12/2021 at 01:04 CEST

Marc Zapater

The Arsenal does not fail and wins by 0-3 to the Sheffield United, bottom of the Premier League, in one of the most comfortable games of the season. A great performance from Lacazette gives victory to the team of London. The French striker managed to materialize a double in his great performance.

SHU

ARS

Sheffield United

Ramsdale; Baldock, Egan, Ampadu, Stevens, Osborn; Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck; Burke (Brewster 64 ‘), Mcgoldrick (McBurnie 65’) (Mousset 83 ‘)

Arsenal

Log; Chambers, Holding, Pablo Marí, Saka (Willian 69 ‘); Thomas, Xhaka; Pépé, Ceballos, Martinelli (Elneny 83 ‘); Lacazette (Nketiah 89 ‘)

Goals

0-1 M.33 Lacazette, 0-2 M.72 Martinelli, 0-3 M.85 Lacazette

Referee

Peter Bankes. TA: Ampadu (94 ‘) / Pablo Marí (80’)

Incidents

Bramall Lane. Behind closed doors

A combined play between Saka, Ceballos Y Lacazette in the front of the area he left the French international striker in a heads up against Ramsdale, to put the 0-1 on the scoreboard and open the can of a game dominated by the set of Mikel Arteta.

After the goal, the siege by the visitors continued, but without much luck in the definition.

The local group, led by Paul Heckingbottom, stepped on the accelerator at the start of the second half, in which the ‘gunners’ seemed numb. However, as the minutes passed, the London team became more comfortable, and thanks to an error in defense, the second goal of the team arrived. Mikel Arteta.

Pépé took advantage of a bad rejection of the defense of the Sheffield United and found a hole for the shot that more than stopped Ramsdale, even if Martinelli he was attentive and sent the rebound to the back of the net to put the 0-2 on the scoreboard.

The meeting was closed by the man of the night, Lacazette, who scored his second goal of the game to put the finishing touch on his performance.