MADRID, May 6 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, has urged this Wednesday to accelerate the engine of the country’s economy with “care and caution” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In statements made on the occasion of his visit to the Cerro Largo department, on the border with Brazil, the president regretted that the economic situation has worsened due to the health crisis and stressed that the Government’s objective is to achieve the reactivation of the economy avoiding contagions.

“It is easy to say that they do not work, but you have to be there. We are trying to get the engines of the economy working so that Uruguayans can get ahead,” he said, according to information from the local newspaper ‘El Observador’.

Thus, he specified that the Government is especially concerned about inflation, which has increased 10 percent in the last month, but also about the employment situation and the fiscal deficit.

“When there are Uruguayans who do not eat, that a microenterprise falls, that they are indebted, that their production falls and not because of lack of work but because a pandemic came from above and globally, they must be vigilant,” he asserted. .

Thus, it has warned that unemployment will increase despite the fact that activity has not stopped. However, the president considers that the economy has taken a “very big slump due to the prohibitions on some activities and the cessation of people on the streets.”

Regarding the pandemic, Lacalle Pou has indicated that massive tests will not be carried out on the entire population, but random tests will be carried out in those economic activities that are being resumed, such as the construction sector. “It allows us to know that there is no lack of control or an acceleration of infections,” he explained.

In addition, he detailed that his visit to the border with Brazil aims to raise awareness about the care necessary for citizens living in the area to avoid infections from Brazil.

“The big issue is to avoid massive contagion so that the country’s health capacity is not saturated,” he said before saying that the relationship “is very good on the border.” “There is coordination because everything is known, they want and they know that what happens on the other side will harm them,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far left 17 dead and 670 confirmed cases in Uruguay.