Laboratory analyzed Subway’s tuna sandwich and found no trace of this fish



It should be noted that in January this year, two California women filed a lawsuit against Subway accusing the company of using fake tuna in its products.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / .

If you think Subway sandwiches are the most natural, this may not be entirely true. And it is that according to an investigation by the New York Times, no traces of tuna DNA were found in any of the sandwiches tested.

The newspaper collected samples of tuna from the sandwiches from 3 different Subway locations in Los Angeles and sent them for analysis in a laboratory.

The tests revealed that there was no tuna DNA in the samples. According to the laboratory, this means that the tuna was so processed that the DNA of the fish was not identifiable or that tuna was definitely not used in the products.

For its part, Subway said it uses skipjack and yellowfin tuna and released a statement saying the allegations are simply not true.

It should be noted that in January this year, two California women filed a lawsuit against Subway, accusing the company of using fake tuna in its products.

As in the New York Times test, the women did not find any trace of real tuna in the samples.. The plaintiffs’ attorney went so far as to assert that the ingredients were not only not tuna, but not even fish.

The plaintiffs’ tests found that the alleged tuna was actually a mixture of various products that had been mixed to mimic the appearance of tuna.

The women said Subway doesn’t use real tuna to save money because the manufactured ingredient they use instead of fish costs less.

On that occasion, a Subway representative said the lawsuit was unfounded, adding that Subway’s tuna is not only real, but is caught directly from the sea.

–You may also be interested: McDonald’s will launch its loyalty program nationwide in July and you can earn points for free food