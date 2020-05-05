The general scheme of Social Security -in which are the affiliates who are not in the self-employed regime (RETA) or specific regimes such as the agrarian one or that of the domestic employees- shows how the coronavirus crisis has become a A true invisible tsunami that is devastating all sectors of activity.

According to the affiliation data released this Tuesday by the Inclusion Ministry led by José Luis Escrivá, twenty sectors of activity have destroyed employment in monthly terms (compared to April) and nineteen compared to April 2019.

The only oasis within the storm -but not for good reasons but because of a pandemic that has caused thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of infected persons – is the “health and social services” sector, It has created 23,228 jobs in April compared to March, 1.44% more. In year-on-year terms, this field of activity has generated 111,582 jobs, 7.31% more.

Another sector that is still positive in the general regime -that is, only in year-on-year terms- is that of «information and communications » that, although in a year it still has 3,604 more affiliates compared to March, it has permanently destroyed 10,869 jobs.

We must not forget that declines in Social Security affiliations -both workers and companies- involve the dismissal of the employee or the definitive closure of the business. The reason? The ministries do not compute the ERTE or the benefits of cessation of activity in the statistics of destruction of employment or the productive fabric, business organizations explain to OKDIARIO. In other words, when the crisis is overcome, the destroyed companies and jobs will have to register with Social Security again.

The sectors that destroyed the most jobs in April compared to March they are the building (89,864 less, which implies a collapse of 10.71%); the hostelry (76,902 less, a fall of 6.5% mom); the administrative activities and auxiliary services (they have destroyed 73,960 jobs in a month, a decrease of 5.85%); the Commerce (68,750 jobs destroyed, a drop of 2.8%), and the manufacturing industry (56,640, -3%).

In year-on-year terms, citing the most damaged areas of activity again, the hospitality industry has already destroyed 232,711 jobs; construction, 126,798; administrative activities, 104,815; commerce, 87,687, and manufacturing, 62,840.

Together, the general scheme of Social Security affiliates It shows a destruction of half a million jobs in April compared to March (exactly, 505,458) and more than 700,000 (specifically, 712,498) compared to the month of April 2019.