Virtual celebration of May 1 unites longtime political opponents against the Bolsonaro government. For experts, the act is a symbol of the president’s political isolation in the face of his stance in the midst of the pandemic. The celebration of Labor Day, this Friday (05/05), organized jointly by the country’s eleven trade union centrals, will be a thermometer of the attempt to unite varied political forces against the government of Jair Bolsonaro. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, speeches and shows will be broadcast over the internet, and will be on the same virtual stage as long-standing opponents, such as former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

It is the first time that Lula and FHC will share the same stage since the second round of the 1989 presidential election, when the toucan supported the PT against Fernando Collor, who ended up winning, according to journalist Ricardo Kotscho, press secretary of the federal government in both first years of Lula’s administration.

The “live” of the centrals will also have the presence of the governors Flávio Dino (PCdoB), possible name of the center-left for the presidential elections of 2022, and Eduardo Leite (PSDB), a young figure on the rise among the toucans; the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM), who is responsible for triggering or not an impeachment process against Bolsonaro; and Fernando Haddad (PT) and Ciro Gomes (PDT), candidates defeated in the 2018 presidential election.

The unified format of the celebration of the most important date of the union movement repeats the model adopted in 2019, when the entities came together to protest against the pension reform and Bolsonaro government initiatives in the labor area. But the breadth of the political figures who will speak is unprecedented.

According to João Carlos Gonçalves, Juruna, secretary general of Força Sindical, the perception that the centrals needed to include more political forces in the event arose in a meeting of the entities on Monday of last week (04/20), the day after Bolsonaro participated in an act in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasilia, which called for military intervention and the closing of Congress.

“There, a chip fell. We realized that it was time for the union movement to do something broad to get the attention of society, to defend democracy and avoid this totalitarian project. [de Bolsonaro]”, he says. For him, the event” will put all the political forces to debate what decision we will have to make about this president “.

The event of the centrals ends a week of wear and tear on the Bolsonaro administration, which maintains the support of about a third of the electorate. On Monday (04/27), Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), authorized the opening of an investigation to investigate the charges made by former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro against the president, and on Wednesday (29/04) Minister Alexandre de Moraes vetoed the appointment of delegate Alexandre Ramagem to the post of director general of the Federal Police.

The initiative to invite politicians like FHC and Maia to Labor Day was not accepted unanimously among union members. Part of the members of the CUT, a central close to the PT, did not want them at the event because they considered them adversaries of the workers. But the majority current that commands the plant maintained support for the act.

João Cayres, secretary general of CUT-SP and a member of the entity’s national board, told DW Brasil that the Bolsonaro government is “very dangerous” and that it is time for the country to “try for a national union between those who are Democrats” . To justify CUT’s support for the act, he recalled moments when political opponents came together against a common opponent. “To end the dictatorship, we joined a former minister of the military regime [Severo Gomes] and a farmer from Alagoas [Teotônio Vilela]. And, with a worldwide example, [Winston] Churchill, [Franklin] Roosevelt and [Josef] Stalin came together to fight Nazism, “he says.

There is also a pragmatic aspect that favors the gathering of such diverse politicians at the same event. Each union central was authorized to invite anyone who wished, discouraging name vetoes. The CUT, linked to the PT, invited Lula and Haddad. The Força Sindical, which has more traffic in the center-right, invited FHC and Eduardo Leite. In addition, the online format facilitates the participation of politicians who would be afraid to face boos at a face-to-face event.

A test of the approximation between PSDB and PT to face the pandemic took place in messages posted by Lula and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, on Twitter, at the beginning of the month. The PT praised an initiative by the toucan to guarantee the supply of masks to workers in the health sector, to which Doria responded by reaffirming that this should be a moment of unity for the political class.

The symbolism of the act

This year’s Labor Day event is a “symbol” of how Bolsonaro’s stance, which denies the gravity of the covid-19 and changed the Minister of Health in the middle of the pandemic, led to the creation “of a certain broader opposition coalition “, says political scientist Monalisa Soares, from the Federal University of Ceará (UFC).

“The pandemic has realigned everyone, including leaders of the center-right, PSDB and DEM, who were walking dubiously in relation to the government, especially due to the economic agenda”, he says.

For her, the centrals took the opportunity to strengthen the speech “that there is no way to think about the economy without saving people, and that there is no opposition between these terms, as has been put by the president”. The event’s own format, online, also makes a difference in relation to Bolsonaro’s supporters, who continue to make occasional street demonstrations and caravans and provoking crowds.

Soares considers that the presence of opposing parties on Labor Day will not necessarily translate into joint actions against the government in the future, and that there is still little clarity about the outcome of an eventual impeachment process against Bolsonaro.

Political scientist Flávia Bozza Martins, a professor at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), is also cautious about the potential for uniting parties of different lines in opposition to the government.

“It is too early to talk about that. We also see a movement in favor of Bolsonaro, we have the president talking to Centrão, and Maia’s latest speeches came to put warm cloths in relation to a possible impeachment”, he says.

But she sees merit in the country’s relevant political leaders participating in the May 1 act to try to “put a brake” on Bolsonaro’s initiatives, in parallel with Supreme Court decisions that sought to impose limits on the president and authorize an investigation against him. “In addition to defending health and workers, the event shows that there are leaders aligned in defense of democratic institutions,” he says.

