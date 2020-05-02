Since the health emergency was declared and authorities in Mexico asked employers and workers to stay home to prevent COVID-19 infections, many of the activities have stopped. However, the world of work continues to adapt to new schemes that allow it to keep operations at a distance, from different industries and economic sectors. Read How much do you pay to work this May 1, Labor Day?

Due to this situation, many workers are celebrating the Labor Day in the modality of home office, which according to specialists in human capital, will remain one of the main alternatives that will allow a return to working life, once the health emergency is over.

However, the world of work continues to adapt to new schemes. Photo: Reforma

According to the ManpowerGroup, employers must migrate to Smart Working, which incorporates technology to facilitate connectivity outside of offices in a secure manner and which demands better work administration while offering flexibility to employees.

Thus, remote work is today a necessary trend to face this problem experienced in Mexico and in other countries, since it favors the conservation of jobs and the operation of companies in a large part of the productive sectors, in addition to protecting to talent, says Héctor Márquez Pitol, Director of Institutional Relations at ManpowerGroup.

The human capital firm assured that 80% of people who plan to have a next generation job will opt for schemes such as the home office and flexible work.

What lessons does the home office leave us during this time?

Companies can adapt to new ways of working.

Leaders must learn to lead teams even while at a distance, so proper planning of goals and deadlines is required.

Workers are able to carry out their tasks successfully and self-assign their working hours to achieve a balance between personal and professional life.

Technologies are an ally and not a replacement for workers.

Employers should not fear implementation of the home office, but rather find an alternative to crises like the one we are currently facing.

What comes for when the health emergency ends, it is expected, is that some companies significantly increase the use of technology and the home office as a form of employment. In some cases the increase could reach 90% of the workforce.

