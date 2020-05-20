Striker Robinho, who is currently in Basaksehir, Turkey, will have to communicate to the Labor Court in Brazil when he will be in the country, so that another hearing between the player and Atlético-MG, who is a defendant in a lawsuit filed by athlete, in the amount of R $ 5 million. He will have five days to inform the judiciary when he will be in Brazilian lands so that the meeting with the Rooster is scheduled.

Robinho charges R $ 5 million from the Rooster in the Labor Court – (Photo: Bruno Cantini / Atlético-MG)

Robinho charges alvinegro this amount for allegedly not having received salaries and image rights from the club. This new hearing will be the second, as in January there was a first contact in an attempt to reach an agreement, which did not occur at the time.

Action details



The attacker fired the Rooster on the 41st branch of labor, in Belo Horizonte, collecting labor and image rights from the black-and-white, which in total amount to almost five million reais. The exact amount requested by Robinho is R $ 4,935,000.00.

Robinho joined Atlético in February 2016, staying until the end of 2017, having a reasonable stint at the club, with good and bad performances, but never at the same level that led him to be called to two World Cups. The player charges unpaid wages and image rights for the months of October, November and December 2017.

Robinho’s contract was divided into three parts: R $ 300 thousand in salary, R $ 315 thousand in image rights and a bonus of 500 thousand dollars per year that would be paid by the ex-supplier of sports equipment, Dry World, who helped when the attacker comes to BH. It would be used by the Canadian company to use its image in the club’s marketing. DryWorld left alvinegro without fulfilling the agreement in the contract with the club and Robinho.

– We waited as far as we could for a friendly agreement. We accept installments, without interest. But an effective proposal was not made by the club. We waited for almost two years. Only, unfortunately, he did not come. And as the statutory deadline for claiming labor rights in court is now at the end of December, and the forensic recess begins on December 20, we had to file the lawsuit, so as not to miss the deadline – said Marisa Alija, the player’s lawyer.

At Galo, Robinho played 109 times and scored 36 goals with the athletic shirt, being the Minas Gerais champion of 2017. The player left the club as soon as his contract ended, at the end of 2017.

