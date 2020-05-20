Mexico City.- Susana Zabaleta He enjoys his solitude in these days of confinement by the coronavirus and hopes that after the confinement there will be a transformation in everyone.

This was expressed by the singer in a virtual press conference.

“The return will be a catharsis of this confinement. I have thought a lot about the nuns who confine themselves in a place by their will, in the prisons, in all these people who are inadvertently locked up and who do not think about it because we are free.

We will have to change and be other people after this and have more soul ”.

La Zabaleta assures that what is happening is a response of nature to all the damage that human beings have caused.

“Right now reality has overcome fiction: we are at a moment in our lives that we will never forget.

We had better be marked for life and change, if we do not change it is as if nothing had happened and no one can deny that we are confined for a simple reason because nature was already fed up with us.

ALREADY SEEN: The little prince is already born, the grandson of José José

Love in times of quarantine

Susana Zabaleta has been very active in the confinement, holding live sessions on Lifetime’s Instagram (@milifetime), every Tuesday night.

About couples on that television channel, famous couples will talk about their personal situations in times of quarantine.

This Tuesday, at 8:30 p.m., Zabaleta interviews Juan Pablo Llano and Cata Gómez. Next Tuesday to actor Michel Brown and Margarita Parra, last week the live was with actor Faisy and dancer Iratxe.

These live around the current situation reinforce Lifetime’s weekly Tuesday relationship segment:

With the series “Arranged Weddings”, “Marriage at First Sight”, “My Great Wedding with David Tutera” and “Love and Prejudice”.

The campaign “Love in times of quarantine” is developed in four main themes: Accompaniment, Awarenes, Real Stories and Ambassadors.

Each will cover various topics that have to do with how relationships can be established, despite confinement.

npq

Susana Zabaleta