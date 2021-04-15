La Vuelta launches the official channel on Twitch and recovers podcast

04/15/2021 at 11:49 AM CEST

EFE

The Tour of Spain will become the first major tour to have a channel on Twitch and it recovers an official podcast that will propose a fortnightly program that will premiere on April 20 with Alejandro Valverde like invited.

The Twitch channel opens today, Thursday, at 9 pm with the conduction of the members of ‘A pie de puerto’, an online cycling program. The emissions will be made periodically, every Thursday at the same time.

Throughout the year, the channel will analyze the news related to La Vuelta, chatting with its protagonists. All the guests will go through the details of one of the great sports competitions in our country and one of the main events on the international cycling calendar.

The platform will also allow interaction with all participants through a live chat thanks to which digital fans will be closer than ever to La Vuelta.

Alejandro Valverde will be the protagonist of the launch program of the official La Vuelta podcast. This platform was already active during the last Vuelta 20, with a daily episode during the race.

In this case, a first program will be launched next Tuesday, April 20, and will be held every two weeks, with a podcast every other Tuesday, on the main platforms (Ivoox, Spotify and Apple Podcasts).

Javier Guillén, director of La Vuelta, highlighted the value of these two new communication channels.

“We seek the youngest audiences and reach new audiences and adapt to all the forms of cycling that are emerging among fans. It is also an opportunity to generate conversation around our career throughout the year,” he explained.