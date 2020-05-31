The reality show La Voz, part of the international franchise The Voice, originally from the Netherlands, will return to Mexican television in early June, however, this time with a new element, as reported in a statement addressed to the media.

The competition will start, as is customary and part of the franchise structure, with the auditions stage, the contest stage in which the coaches will have to gather who will be the members of their respective teams, in addition, this edition will be added an extra factor that will increase the level of intensity and competitiveness among coaches.

“Blocking” will be the new component, an extra button on the chairs of each of the guides, which will take them by surprise on their way to get the best voices.

As announced before the global coronavirus pandemic unleashed, one of the coaches who will join the talent show this time, will be Ricardo Montaner, one of the most recognized singer-songwriters with 35 years of musical career.

In addition to Belinda, who ventured into the industry from an early age, as well as María José, who began her career as a vocal leader of the Kabah group, and Christian Nodal, a young man who began his career in social networks, and who today already has more than two million followers on different platforms on the internet and has managed to place several singles in the first places in the United States and Mexico.

Likewise, the model Sofía Aragón, who was second runner-up in the Miss Universe pageant and the actor Eddy Vilard, will host the talent contest, which will be broadcast from June 2 on the Mexican television channel Azteca Uno.

