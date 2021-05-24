LA VOZ SENIOR, MAY 24, EPISODE 10, AZTECA ONE

Here we tell you where watch live and live The Senior Voice totally FREE online, the new season began and the coaches will seek to assemble their teams, the musical Reality Show begins this Monday, May 24, 2021.

The new season of The Senior Voice it already started, Belinda, María José, Yahir and Ricardo MontanerThey are the coaches who will look for the new musical star.

The challenge is not easy as the participants are extremely talented and will push their microphone skills to the limit in order to surprise the coaches.

The Senior Voice will be broadcast by Aztec tv sharp at 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday.

TIME TO ENJOY THE SENIOR VOICE YOU CAN SEE IT LIVE BY CLICKING HERE.

