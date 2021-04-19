LA VOZ KIDS, APRIL 19, EPISODE 09, AZTECA ONE

Here we tell you where watch live and live The voice Kids totally FREE online, the new season began and the coaches will seek to assemble their teams, the musical Reality Show begins this Monday, April 19, 2021.

The new season of The voice Kids it already started, Belinda, María José, Camilo, Mau RickyThey are the coaches who will look for the new musical star.

The challenge is not at all easy as the participants are extremely talented and will push their microphone skills to the limit in order to surprise the coaches.

The Kid Voices will be broadcast by Aztec tv o’clock at 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday.

TIME TO ENJOY THE KIDS VOICE YOU CAN SEE IT LIVE BY CLICKING HERE.

Show Player