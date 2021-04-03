La Virgen Del Camino and Real Ávila tie one at the Los Dominicos Municipal Stadium

04/03/2021 at 8:53 PM CEST

The Virgin of the Way and the Real Avila They started the Second Phase of the Third Division by drawing one in the opening match held this Saturday in the Los Dominicos Municipal Stadium. With this result obtained at the end of the game, the teams were in second and fourth position respectively.

The match began in an excellent way for the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Huarte in minute 31, concluding the first half with the score 1-0.

The second half started in a positive way for him Real Avila, which equaled the match with a goal from Manu Moreira at 52 minutes, thus ending the game with a score of 1-1 on the light.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Real Avila gave entrance to Manu Moreira, Table and Ruben Ramiro by Corozo, Aitor Asensio and Ruba and by The Virgin of the Way it was replaced Esau and Motta by Chema Suarez and Christian F.

With this tie, both The Virgin of the Way As the Real Avila they managed to score a point after the start of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

On the second day The Virgin of the Way will play against him Mirandés B away from home, while the Real Avila will face the Atl. Bembibre at home.

Data sheetThe Virgin of the Way:Dani Freile, Christian S., Fran Perez, Lerma, Trust, Charly, Alex Matos, Mansilla, Huarte, Christian F. (Motta, min.88) and Chema Suárez (Esaú, min.70)Real Avila:Brian Jaén, Carlos Pascual, Tena, Marcos Isla, Manuel Sánchez, Domin, Rubiato, Sergio Ramos, Ruba (Rubén Ramiro, min.90), Aitor Asensio (De Mesa, min.46) and Corozo (Manu Moreira, min.46 )Stadium:Los Dominicos Municipal StadiumGoals:Huarte (1-0, min. 31) and Manu Moreira (1-1, min. 52)