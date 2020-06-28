There is a prostitute leaning against a phone booth from the old ones, from the door booths, aluminum and glass panels and with a blue telephone inside. Despite the cold between the trees in the park now that the sun has gone down, everything she wears – fishnet stockings and little else – shows meat, except for the white high-heeled boots, which a while ago were in the 90s shoe box from the wardrobe department. That box was between two others, shoes from the 80s and shoes from the 2000s, and now it is almost empty. Its contents dress twenty girls like ours, trans, 90s and immobile, each one leaning against her tree. A smoke machine thickens the mist in the distance. It is certainly not a Disney scene, but to be a recreation of transsexual prostitution in Parque del Oeste in the 1990s, it is an image even pretty. Like straight out of a dream.

A helper waits for his shot on the set of ‘Veneno’ INMA FLORES EL PAIS

This dreamlike tone, in Casa de Campo, has to reconcile two worlds. On the one hand, that of Cristina Ortiz, the transsexual best known with the nickname she acquired among the prostitutes of Parque del Oeste for her character and her viper language: La Veneno. He kept that name when, almost by accident, it ended in 1996 on the set of Tonight We Crossed the Mississippi, a late night of Telecinco: his sordidness, profanity, insults and sexual references, and his exotic beauty fit perfectly in the Wild West it was the newborn private television of the nineties and they gave him a memorable 15 minutes of fame. That world has to be understood with another apparently antagonistic one: that of Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, the directors, screenwriters and television stars who have created a defined brand between the goodness they showed in OT 2017 and the sentimental postmodernity of the Paquita Salas and La phenomena. call. Veneno, which recreates Ortiz’s life and premieres on March 29, is his new project.

“As much as the story seems different, I would watch it and say:‘ This series is ours, ”Calvo promises during a break from filming. Around her, the girls comment on their clothes between puffs on the cigarette. Ambrossi, at his side, completes the idea: “I see myself in the story. Success, fame, what gives you, what takes you away, go back to the icons that inspired you, the ones that gave you opportunities ”. These are songs already played by Paquita Salas, his most emblematic work. But Poison is bound to go further. It is Atresmedia’s project of the year, where they trust it will have enough pull to upload subscriptions to its new payment platform, Atresplayer Premium. And they have paid for it. There are 132 actors in the cast; 200 extras per episode, there are 150 technicians in the team.

There is another issue at stake. Because of the story it tells and who tells it, Veneno is the most trans series in Spain. There are dozens of trans actors in the cast and on the other side of the camera, they are in almost every department. Cristina is played by three trans women: Jedet, 27, she plays in her youth: she is the most famous, she has several singles and an album, and a book. Daniela Santiago, 38, plays « Poison Empowered »: her glory years on television. It is her first role as an actress. Isabel Torres, 49-year-old actress and presenter from the Canary Islands, made Veneno in her later years, decadent, fat, alcoholic.

Ester Expósito and Jedet on the set of ‘Veneno’. Inma Flores

It is the first time that there is so much dramatic material for so many trans on television. « The public will see that the soul of a trans girl has nothing to do with what they have seen before, » promises Santiago. « The one who gives you this opportunity, the one to show what you have always wanted to show and you haven’t been able to, that will jump off the screen. » With them are Ester Expósito (Elite), Desirée (GH 14) and Goya Toledo.

The LGTBI perspective is the heart of the project. Veneno’s, like Boris Izaguirre’s, was one of the first queer faces that entered salons throughout Spain, thanks to late nights. His presence, while not political, and certainly not refined, accustomed millions of people to a hidden reality until then. To other transsexuals, he showed that there were people like them. « The series talks about pioneers, and how in communities like ours, having no information, the stories of people who have come and broken their faces before us help us find our identity, » says Calvo.

The Venom myth that this series aims to underpin is as beautiful as it is difficult to verify. « We spent a year investigating his life, with his family, his friends, » warns Ambrossi. But the script is based on the biography that Valeria Vegas wrote with Cristina: I mean! Neither a whore nor a saint, full of the fables she made about herself. There the writers found grace. « Let people not wait for Wikipedia, » Calvo defends himself. “It is important to remember that we are putting together a story, inspired by his life, but that it is a narrative. The game between fantasy and reality is more interesting. There’s a scene where she says, « There were a thousand whores in Parque del Oeste. » And so we shot it, like a thousand whores. Then he says another: « What are you saying, if we were 40 ». And we roll it again with 40. His memories have a dreamy tone. We want to give them magic. «

Isabel Torres, actress and presenter, on the set of ‘Veneno’. Inma Flores

« Cristina with 50 years fell asleep watching Cinderella. We mix a lot of styles, but in the end this is a story », summarizes Ambrossi. In the distance, the smoke machine thickens the fog.