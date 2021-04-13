‘La Vanguardia’, ’20 Minutos’, ‘El Economista’ and ‘ABC’, the digital media that most report on disability

‘La Vanguardia’, ’20 Minutos’, ‘El Economista’ and ‘ABC’ They are the digital media with national coverage with the highest amount of news on disability published, according to a study by the Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M) and the Spanish Center for Subtitling and Audio Description (CESyA) published this Tuesday.

Published in the ‘Revista Española de Discapacidad’, the research analyzes the representation of people with disabilities that appears in the digital press.

According to their results, information on disability is usually part of the local digital press or local supplements of the national press; mostly belong tol genre of the news and are included in the society section, followed by events (in the latter, news with individual protagonists is more frequent).

Regarding the sources of the information, 38% of the news analyzed came from press releases and events organized by entities directly related to disability, mainly Cermi and ONCE. Entities and associations influence the media to deal with issues that are related to them. On the other hand, 19% of the ‘online’ newspapers with the highest number of news on disability cited news agencies (Servimedia, EFE and Europa Press) as sources.

The protagonists

The type of disability that appeared the most in the press in the period of time studied was intellectual, followed by physical disabilities (organic and mobility); sensory disability (blindness, deafness and deafblindness), and disabling mental illness. The latter is the least represented disability, as it is only mentioned in four of the two hundred information studied.

Media coverage of disability tends to have collective protagonists and individual ones present a significant gender gap. Two out of every three news items feature men, and there is no LGBTI representation.

Finally, the study points out that 70% of the news analyzed complied with the indications of the style guide on disability for communication professionals of the Royal Board on Disability and provided “an inclusive image” of this group.

The work concludes that the situation of disability in the media is gradually improving, although “it is still not possible to speak of a complete normalization.”