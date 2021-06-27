La Vaca Scorpiones massacre Reynosa Tamaulipas

The Tamaulipas government reported that within operations carried out on Saturday afternoon and night, personnel from the Special Operations Group captured eight suspects for being intellectually and materially related to the massacre of 15 people, which occurred on June 19 in the city. of Reynosa.

They indicated that with them there are already 13 suspects who are under investigation.

In the operations carried out this Saturday in the municipality of Rio Bravo, conurbation with Reynosa, highlights the arrest of Iván Alejandro and / or Jorge Iván Cadenas Martínez, alias “La Vaca”, second in command of the criminal group “Los Escorpiones”, based in the municipality of Río Bravo and that they are part of the Del Golfo Cartel.

Although the authorities did not say so, there is also the arrest of the operational chief of hitmen “Espartanos”, known as “Espartano 16”, but it was not possible to vent his name.

Regarding “La Vaca”, the state government said that it is identified as a broad generator of violence in the Reynosa – Río Bravo -Matamoros region.

In addition, he has an arrest warrant for various crimes and for whom since 2019 the State Attorney General’s Office offered a reward of 2 million pesos being considered as a priority objective.

Within the police actions, 16 weapons of different caliber were secured, two of them high-powered, more than 3,900 useful cartridges for various types of weapons, 80 magazines, 8 ballistic vests, 2 grenades and tactical equipment, as well as a package of weed similar to marijuana.

The eight suspects were at the disposal of the corresponding authorities.

The authorities carried out a recount, noting that with these arrests there are thirteen detainees to investigate the murders.

