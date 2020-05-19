They had not been acting for some time, but had been fighting for the name of one of the legendary Spanish pop groups since the 80s, La Unión. Now things are even more, thanks to the announcement last week by their singer Rafa Sánchez that the band was dissolving, which their guitarist and bassist Luis Bolín denies in a resounding statement: “The Union does not dissolve.”

This is the text of Bolín’s statement: I, Luis Bolin, have been forced to respond to the statement issued by Rafa Sánchez on April 14, according to the following: 1 / Rafa Sánchez did not found LA UNIÓN. It was founded by Mario Martínez, Íñigo Zabala and myself in the autumn of ’82 as can be seen in the newspaper archives and interviews carried out over the years.

2 / LA UNIÓN does not dissolve 3 / That from LA UNIÓN we accept and respect Sánchez’s decision to start his career alone. 4 / That COVID 19 has nothing to do with the alleged dissolution of the group that Sánchez points to. 5 / That THE UNION will fulfill all the commitments acquired when the situation allows it.

6 / That Rafa Sánchez in April 2019 registers the name of LA UNIÓN as his own, knowing that he is notorious and public, that LA UNIÓN is a multi-person group of which he is part and not all, and that it has given rise to the initiation on my part of civil and criminal actions to reestablish the situation in defense of my legitimate rights. 7 / And I affirm that the statement issued by Rafa Sánchez obeys a strategy that it has been developing in recent years and that takes advantage of the current State of Alarm to manufacture a hoax, invent a story and take advantage of it for its own benefit.

8 / That in THE UNION all he cares about right now is helping to rebuild the cultural scene in this country and for this we put ourselves at the disposal of any initiative where we can be useful. 9 / That I deeply regret that this news has served as a distraction from the tragedy experienced by millions of Spaniards.

Rafa Sánchez’s version

For his part, on February 14, Rafa Sánchez anticipated the theoretical news not only of the farewell, according to the singer, of the legendary rock group, but also referred to himself as “founder and member since birth.” However, he admitted differently that he had his own way of assessing the situation and added his own perspective of the future ”. Adding that he has gone ahead with this statement about the group’s farewell to the coronavirus, “which has hit the music industry so badly”.

According to Rafa, this situation already came from behind, brewing for a long time and that he and Bolín, the only musicians of the group currently after having spoken about it and with their way of assessing the situation, each contributed “their own future perspectives”. The singer announced that he was going to dedicate himself to his solo career, an aspect in which he had been working and planning a lot of time: “Which, when the time comes, I will share with all of you, communicating my plans and projects.” Finally, he wished Bolín the best: “That he also find his place and his future.”

