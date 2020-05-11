In La Unidad, the police are not in uniform, they are not cool, nor are they superheroes, nor are they tormented with a thirst for revenge. They are normal people. Meat and bone. Professional men and women. Uglier and more handsome. Imperfect beings with imperfect lives united by an important mission: to avoid a jihadist attack. Real people face a real threat. Because “the bad guys” -the casting is spectacular-, they are also real in this new series that Movistar premieres on May 15 and produces Vaca Films. A fast-paced thriller of six 50-minute episodes directed by Galician Dani de la Torre (El Desconocido) with a script by Alberto Marini, shot without complexes or prejudices, sometimes reminiscent of the best seasons of Homeland, and that leaves you wanting the rest.

It is noted – in the conversations, in the gestures, in the successful setting and in the surprising locations (they have gone to record until Lagos and Makoko, Nigeria) – that the team and its protagonists, Nathalie Poza (Goya 2017), the actor Argentinean Michel Noher, Marian Álvarez (Goya 2013) and Luis Zahera (Goya 2019), have had the opportunity to engage with the agents of the General Information Commissariat of the National Police, the last bulwark between citizens and terrorists.

“The raison d’être of this series is that we were able to meet the professionals in the fight against terrorism in Spain, we documented with them, we earned mutual respect, they told us how they live and they let us live with them,” says Marini, who assures who has spent two years documenting himself to show the most human and professional side of these police officers. “The truth is that I came with my doubts, because it is still the secret police, the Information Police, which moves in advance based on guesswork …”, he recalls.

In the fight against terrorism the key is anticipation, all investigative techniques are based on getting ahead so that nothing happens. Sometimes it arrives on time and sometimes not, as this balanced fiction shows, which has managed to recreate the devastation of the Syrian conflict in a ship in Vigo (Galicia).

“But that nothing happens requires a lot of work,” says Lucia, the alias of one of the CGI chiefs who has inspired actress Nathalie Poza, who acts as curator in this fiction. “I think you see a modern, technical, highly trained police officer, who speaks languages, where women have a specific weight as women, without assuming roles either female or male, being normal,” adds the researcher. “I asked them not to remove us as crazy aunts or with male roles, but as part of a team, which is what we are,” she says, and is satisfied with the result, which she has already seen. “It is not a Spanish police spot, it is reality, and I think we worked well with the actors because we were united by the passion for our respective jobs,” he summarizes.

“We went on missions with them, to Melilla and Barcelona, ​​we were able to speak with real infiltrators,” recalls Marini. “The most impressive thing was getting to contact on a human level, seeing how normal the cops are, they don’t look like police,” says de la Torre. “Our fiction has often sought extremes that do not correspond to reality; I have wanted to give life to those professionals with daily problems, who have to put them aside many times, educated people, prepared, who talk about everything, open, and very far from those sewers that are talked about so much, “he continues. “I have discovered that he knew nothing and I was impressed by the number of people of Arab origin working in Spanish antiterrorism,” says the director.

Whoever has visited that General Information Police Station (CGI), located in the center of the Canillas police complex in Madrid, and those who inhabit it, recognize these characters, their stories, their dedication, their meticulousness and their coexistence. There, police officers are concentrated, but also dozens of collaborators: veiled women who work as translators, confidants, representatives of international security agencies … a small and organized tower of Babel. Everything smells of truth in La Unidad, although the offices (“Nuevo Canillas” in fiction) are much more modern and less flaky than those that the real agents occupy today.

“I did not imagine that woman, jovial, so feminine, who wore heels and wore leopard earrings in the office, had nothing mysterious, a normal woman with a very positive energy who later extrapolated to the rest of the team,” describes Nathalie Poza (Carla in fiction) to agent Lucía, who inspired her. “In an apprenticeship against the clock, I came across very educated people, that hierarchy that we are used to seeing in fictions was not felt, I could not distinguish the offices very well, I was surprised by the sense of unity, the brotherhood they have, as they They deal with each other, they have more information about each other than their own families or personal friends can have, ”says the actress. “I discovered people who are not given any importance, public servants,” he concludes.

Like her, the actor Luis Zahera (Sergio in the series) lived (literally and in his own house) with the real chief of operations, whom he portrays almost perfectly. “I realized that I had a terrifying image from the movies of pim pum pam; I met a guy who expresses himself in the nineteenth century, with the same passion for his work as I do, a good feeling for a person who invited me to his house, who treated me like a brother, ”recalls the actor. “The first time I saw a briefing by him for an operation I was amazed, he spoke to his people for almost an hour and a half with all the goldsmithing that our language allows. I asked him for permission to take note of his sentences, ”he says.

Problems (reconciliation of family and professional life, for example), limitations (few budgets that are managed), loneliness, diplomacy (with power and with other intelligence services), anguish (due to the risks involved) and others who assume), the dedication (almost addiction) to a job that they take home and that is often ungrateful and some (few), successful and capable of giving meaning to life. All this is in this series, which begins and ends, but which aspires to have a second part: “the bad guys” don’t rest. And there are always good fringes left by secondary actors such as Raúl Fernández de Pablo (El pueblo, El internado).

In this kind of natural fiction, which brings out the nuances and with them the truth, it is clear that the fight against jihadist terrorism, “is not [en palabras de Marini] a fight between East and West, but of fanatics from East and West ”

The great success of “the bad guys”

If anything contributes credibility to this new series, it is the magnificent casting performed by Eva Leira and Yolanda Serrano. It is one of the great successes of this fiction, especially in the case of “the bad guys.” They found Kader, the leader of the jihadist cell. “She is an Algerian actor who lives in Barcelona,” says De la Torre. But they also found Tarek, his accomplice on the tape, and in real life: “A Moroccan boy who arrived in Spain on the underside of a truck, who has worked picking strawberries, as a boxer and who is now a cook in a restaurant in Barcelona, ​​”says the director. And they chose Said, who plays a radical immigrant lost in prison in this fiction, but who is actually a waiter and who thanks to this filming was able to fix his roles. The same thing that happened to Ismail, who acts as a drug trafficker. All of them, also the Syrian actor – who fled the conflict in his real life – who plays a leader of the Islamic State (Nadim), speak in their respective Arab dialects and load the series with truth.