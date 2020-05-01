This will be the Children’s Day mmost remembered of the history of the first two decades of the 21st century, due to the confinement in which all the children of the country and the world are, due to the health emergency generated by the covid-19.

They will hardly go out to parks, gardens, cinemas and entertainment centers to celebrate their day, because they must remain protected in their homes to avoid the spread of this pandemic.

So now, in addition to taking online classes from home, boys and girls will also have to celebrate this date through social networks.

A great option to celebrate in a big way is the puppet show, songs and clowns, which will be offered this Thursday, April 30 by the theater company The Trouppe, the best in the field of children’s entertainment, which has planned a great virtual party: # QuédateEnCasa with La Trouppe.

Lots of imagination and plenty of fantasy

The party will start at 6 pm, since the theater company, directed by Mauro Mendoza, Silvia Guevara and Carmen Luna, will make a special transmission from their social networks “To celebrate girls and boys, we are going to trupete with La Trouppe!”.

In order to exercise your imagination and develop the muscle of fantasy, you just need to get La Trouppe’s social networks on Facebook and Twitter.

The company La Trouppe, which on December 8 will celebrate four decades of experience, is a benchmark for the Mexican scene for its language and acting technique, which has restored dignity to the clowns and has enriched the scenic resources of the puppets, even managing to share it with several generations

La Trouppe has achieved the conjugation of the verb “trupetear, because to trupetear is to have a positive attitude towards life … Trick it is singing, dancing and playing with the external world around us. Have fun with what is at hand even if it is not exactly a toy.

Its members created a special program for children of all ages, made up of different numbers that will account for their eight decades of artistic work, he tells M2, Carmen Luna Salgado, whose character is “Fluffs”.

“In this new health crisis, because La Trouppe has gone through many crises, those of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes, six-year changes, cultural policies and even hurricanes, here we are, celebrating 40 years,” he explains.

He assures that they are always renewing themselves, they do everything with passion, for love of the theater and children, that is why in the face of confinement, La Trouppe immediately released the song that they animated with some puppetry: “Don’t tell me what happens, stay at home”.

That was their first contribution in this story, now they have prepared the celebration of Children’s Day, details Luna Salgado.

“We plan to offer a kind of television show, where we can have an exchange with the public. Share with those who do not know about us, a little of the history of La Trouppe ”, says Pelusas.

It is a challenge, but with Sana Distancia, they managed to get a friend to provide them with a very large forum, they immediately organized and offered a live show in which each of the members will be more than two meters away.

“We are going to celebrate, the be at home It can be one more reason to celebrate, because the family union, with the father, the mother, the grandparents, the boys and the girls, is essential at this time, laugh and enjoying is part of life, we need to be in harmony and humor is essential to get through any kind of crisis ”.

La Trouppe is an institution, it is a theater project and cultural that has fought for the dignity of children’s theater, and whose objective is fun, as well as promoting creativity and imagination in the public.

Coincidences of life

The last show of La Trouppe was La Artesteada, which speaks people who were infected by a virus – what a coincidence – that caused sadness and apathy. The story is inspired by the towns of La Ruana and Tepalcatepec, in hot land in Michocán, where La Trouppe traveled in the Caravan for La Paz, and saw the people scared and permeated with fear.

Their stories shook the soul of the members of La Trouppe when they thanked them for returning the smileBecause they had two or three years without leaving their houses and meeting in the plaza, a situation that motivated them to do this show.

What cured those people of that virus? The arts.

