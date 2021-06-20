La Tricolor takes the lead: Preciado scored the goal for Ecuador vs. Venezuela



Ecuador players celebrate the goal vs. La Vinotinto.

Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / . / .

The Ecuadorian National Team opened the scoring at minute 39 against Venezuela in the second game of the Tricolor in the Copa América 2021 in Brazil.

After the 0-1 defeat against Colombia In the debut of the regional tournament, Gustava Alfaro’s team came out with the impetus of a team that needs the points and the oxygen of victory, even if it is partial. And is that Ecuador accumulated three consecutive defeats, two for the Eliminatory (Brazil and Peru) and the one mentioned before the coffee growers.

Gooooooooool from Ecuador! 🔥⚽ Preciado pushes the ball after a series of rebounds in the area. Ecuador wins it! 😎 🇻🇪 0-1 🇪🇨 # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @univision

📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/jasbaqJ7nE pic.twitter.com/sPal5lg7Q5 – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 20, 2021

The play was born from a set piece that ended in a goal after multiple rebounds in the area defended by the Venezuelan goalkeeper, Wuilker Fariñez.