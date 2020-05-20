CDMX.- Alleged kidnappers from La Unión Tepito were the ones who virtually kidnapped nurses from Nuevo León.

A man on the phone claimed to belong to the Tepito Union, threatened, insulted and demanded money from the nurses so as not to harm anyone.

The group of nurses who arrived from Monterrey to Mexico City to work at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome to attend to Covid-19 patients, had to remain locked in the hotel during the night of Tuesday.

According to their statement before the Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City, they reported that the calls began at 3:00 in the morning in one of the hotel rooms located in Colonia Tacubaya of the Mayor’s Office of Miguel Hidalgo where was staying.

Some nurses were asleep and others were barely coming from their work guard.

It was when a man called who said he belonged to the Unión Tepito Cartel, at first the nurses were not sure which cartel they had been told, they first said it was the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, but later they assured that it was the Unión Tepito.

The man on the phone threatened their safety and managed to get all the nurses they would leave their rooms and meet in one.

Having them there, he made the group divide and asked that five of them leave the hotel and go to another one very close to there, in that place he made them lock themselves together in another room.

After a few hours, between threats and insultswho called he said he was going to kill the nurses and their relatives too, since he said that he had them all located and knew their addresses and their names.

During the morning, the extortionist began “closing deals” with the nurses, among all they raised a little more than 300 thousand pesos and that was the amount they agreed to deliver, the man on the phone told them that they would find another person at the hotel who would take them to the bank to deposit the money.

That person was a soldier originally from Chiapas that he had fallen into the same trap and they also demanded 300,000 pesos from him.

The soldier was also a victim of extortionists, that in addition to demanding money, they forced him to go with the nurses walking to the branch and together they took the amount collected and deposited it, and then returned to the hotel.

However, despite the payment, the calls did not end the subject was still demanding money.

In the afternoon, agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) arrived at the hotel, elements of the Anti-Kidnapping Force (FAS), Chiapas and Nuevo León authorities had requested support to track their victims, so the capital agents located the place.

Thus they discovered what was happening with the nurses, the agents explained to them that it was extortion and that the person who was calling them could not really do anything that was threatening them and they were rescued to make the statement before the Public Ministry.

