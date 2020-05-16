The restaurant chain AmRest, with brands such as La Tagliatella, Blue Frog or Sushi Shop, recorded in the first quarter of 2020 net losses of 42.6 million, in contrast to the profit of 3.8 million euros that it obtained in the same period of the previous year, as a result of impact of the pandemic of new covid coronavirus 19.

In a statement to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the company reports that total revenues reached 411.9 million euros in the first three months of the year, 7.4% less than 444.9 million euros that was invoiced in the first quarter of 2019.

Amrest has pointed out that its worst behavior is due to trade and social restrictions applied by most countries around the world to stop the pandemic, and which included closing restaurants.

“As a result, only around 1,100 restaurants, or about half of our network, were operational in late March with a limited scope of service, of which about 760 offered home delivery. Those of the remaining part were closed due to legal requirements or a lack of business sufficient to justify their activity, “he details.

«Solid growth» previous

In fact, the company points out that before the restrictions applied on a large scale, it had observed a “solid growth” in turnover, as reflected in the first two months of the period, revenues grew by 13.8% (16.4 % excluding China). On the contrary, in March they decreased 45%.

By region, in Western Europe, turnover decreased by 13.5% in the first quarter, with a drop in sales in Spain of 11.8%, to 57.3 million euros. On the other hand, in Central and Eastern Europe they fell 2.1%, while in China they fell 49.7%.

AmRest’s gross operating profit (Ebitda) amounted to 42.6 million euros, 44.5% less, while operating profit (Ebit) registered losses of 23.6 million euros, in contrast to the profits of 17.4 million euros from a year ago.

Amrest had a strong performance in Europe and Russia in the first two months before the pandemic

Profitability during the first quarter of 2020 was determined first of all by the solid performance of the business in Europe and Russia in the first two months, which was subsequently affected by the global pandemic and declared alarm states in many countries from all over the world », it affects.

On the other hand, Amrest reports that at the end of the first quarter of 2020, the net debt amounted to 629.8 million euros (excluding

lease obligations under IFRS 16), resulting in a comparable leverage level of 3.62.

As a result, as of March 31, 2020, the group exceeded “slightly” one of its financial commitments (covenants) with the financing banks, although it received from these entities on May 14, 2020 a letter exempting compliance with said commitment (waiver) , subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions that must be verified no later than June 30, 2020.