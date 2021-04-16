La Suite: Reykon returns to the world of reggaeton

A song with a catchy, attractive rhythm and, at the same time, different from all their releases.

Reykon, one of the pioneers of reggaeton in Colombia presents his new single as an independent artist, it is La Suite, a song with a catchy, attractive rhythm and at the same time, a different line from his previous releases. A project that shows the musical evolution of the artist during these 15 years of career and that completely departs from the conventional sound that is being used lately in the genre.

The story of this song was created by the renowned Venezuelan producer Alejandro Benzaquen and takes place in various situations where unexpected things happen

The video was recorded entirely in the city of Miami, being faithful to the seductive and mischievous sound of the single, and above all, to the unique stamp that Reykon always imposes on his songs. La Suite, was composed by Miky la Sensa and produced by Valco, Cuenca and Juan David Maya, promises to be a success, as has already been stated by thousands of his followers who have been attentive to the advances that the artist has shown through his social media.

A soft tone accompanies the video, which comes with fun content. The story, created by renowned Venezuelan producer Alejandro Benzaquen, takes place in various situations where unexpected things happen. “We find elements placed in certain places in the scene that end up playing a totally different role than what the viewer expects,” says Benzaquen.

“We find elements placed in certain places in the scene and they end up playing a totally different role than what the viewer expects, all based on what can happen in a story of a couple relationship … but not a traditional couple, but a casual couple, who share different moments in many places, but do not leave the game behind, this, added to a production with great visual effects, “says Benzaquen.

As the artist describes it, this song has that point of sensuality and the musical essence with which he started his career “making fans let themselves be carried away by imagination and transported to different but fun situations, while enjoying this single”, This is how he described it in a press release.

And have you already heard this new Reykon song? We leave you the link so you can see the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jU7Wo3q4mUE