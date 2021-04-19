La Solana and Pedroñeras distribute the points after drawing one

04/18/2021 at 10:39 PM CEST

La Solana and the Pedroñeras drew one in the match played this Sunday in The Moheda. La Solana wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Azuqueca by a score of 2-1. As for the visiting team, the Pedroñeras won away from home 0-4 their last match in the tournament against Athletic Ibañés. With this result, the local team was placed in sixth position, while the Pedroñeras he stayed in seventh place at the end of the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second period started positively for La Solana, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Sancho moments after the start of the second half, in the 50th minute. Pedroñeras thanks to the goal of Santi Head at 59 minutes, concluding the duel with the score of 1-1.

With this result, La Solana he is left with 21 points and the Pedroñeras with 18 points.

The next day La Solana will be measured with the Madridejos, while the pedroñero team will play their match against the Manzanares.

Data sheetLa Solana:Monreal, Diego Sevilla, García, Sancho, De La Hoz, El Cabriti, Delgado, Said Ougri, Angel Luis, Josema and JuanjoPedroñeras:Javi Lopez, Borja, Fuentes Ortega, Borja Collado, Lopez, Salva Gomez, Mamadou, Kante, David Martínez, Santi Cabeza and IsraelStadium:The MohedaGoals:Sancho (1-0, min. 50) and Santi Cabeza (1-1, min. 59)