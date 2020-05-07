© “These days have been very hard”: La Segura talks about the anxiety pictures she has suffered

Through the statements he gave in his Instagram stories, La Segura he worried a large number of his followers Because she revealed to them that she was not feeling well psychologically and that these days have been hard for her.

After these videos, the influencer decided to upload a publication in which assured that this is not something generated by the quarantine, but with something that went further and that she could not control.

For this reason, La Segura was convinced to take psychological help and stated that the moment you can leave home, and the risks are less, will take professional help.

However, since many of his followers have had various speculations, the influencer decided to upload a video to his YouTube account in which he was sincere With his followers and those who decided to tell them about the situation he is going through.

Reiterating that this was not due to isolation at home, La Segura revealed that he suffers from anxiety pictures and panic attacks for approximately three years and that the first of these she felt it when she first dated a former partner.

He made reference to the symptoms that she presents at the moment they give her And she assured that the first of them is to start sweating her hands, so from that moment she begins to try to control herself.

“You feel that one side of your face or body is going to freeze, it is like a catastrophe feeling that you feel that you are going to die,” were part of the statements given by the influencer.

In turn, he pointed out that these tables were presented sporadically, without ceasing to mark strongly, however, he confessed that currently these have not only existed more frequently, but also its duration has been long.

She was also clear when speaking that she does not suffer from depression, nor did she have it before, but that what it feels like to be like that you don’t wish on anyone, because they are things that she cannot control and that it is very difficult for those around her (not being professionals) to help her while suffering from this, since only she can calm down and leave the picture or attack.

“I have been able to knock on the door of infinite sadness because I have thought about the number of people who can have depression and I don’t even want to imagine it,” La Segura said through tears.

Waiting for the psychological and professional help that she decided to take, with the fear of being medicated, the influencer wanted to reveal that her best medicine and her most effective solution It has been prayer and being hand in hand with God.

“I feel a little better and I want to be like this seriously and I am going to declare that I will be like this these days,” were part of the conclusions in his video.

