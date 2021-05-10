La Salernitana fans attack the daughter of the Pescara coach

05/09/2021 at 5:56 PM CEST

Some fans of La Salernitana, a team from the Italian Serie B (Second Division), attacked and threatened this Sunday the 18-year-old daughter of Pescara coach, Gianluca Grassadonia, on the eve of this Monday’s match between these two clubs.

The attack occurred at night between this Saturday and Sunday in Salerno, where this Monday the Salernitana is playing the promotion to Serie A against Pescara, when the daughter of visiting coach Grassadonia received shoves, insults and threats, according to Pescara himself lamented in an official note.

The Salernitana fans had been threatening the family of Grassadonia, Pescara coach, for several days now, but born precisely in Salerno, apparently so that their rivals do not resist in the meeting this Monday.

“After five days of threats to our family, this madness is unacceptable. Our daughter has been attacked with shoves and kicks so that her father understands … All this for a football game”Grassadonia’s wife wrote hours later in a Facebook message.

The Italian police are investigating those responsible for the attack and Pescara reported that they will not appear at a press conference as a form of solidarity with their coach and his family.

“What happened last night leaves us deeply shaken”, is the message that Pescara posted on his Twitter account.

La Salernitana, second classified, needs to beat Pescara this Monday, already mathematically relegated to Serie C (third category of Italian football) to return to Serie A 22 years later.