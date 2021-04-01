La Rojita will face Croatia in the quarterfinals of the U21 European Championship

03/31/2021 at 8:35 PM CEST

The Spanish under-21 team, which certified its qualification for the quarterfinals this Tuesday as the first in Group B, will face Croatia, second in Group D, in the quarterfinals of the European Under-21 on May 31 in Maribor (Slovenia).

A rival that before the tournament started was not among the favorites to go to the round, especially because it shared the group with Portugal -classified as first- and England. Against this they lost on the last day (1-2), but managed to go to the second phase thanks to the difference in goals for the goal scored by Domagoj Bradaric at m.92

A) Yes, Spain under-21 will face Croatia and, if they win and go to the semifinals, they will do so with the winner of the duel between Portugal -the only team with Denmark that achieved three victories-, and Italy, which they already faced in the group stage with a 0-0 score that brought controversy over the hard play of the transalpine team and the expulsion of Óscar Mingueza for an alleged attack on Rovella that, seeing the images, did not occur.

On the other side of the table, which will be played in Hungary, the Netherlands will face France and Denmark will face Germany.