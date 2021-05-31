La Rojita wants a place in the semifinals

05/31/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

EFE

The Spanish selection sub-21 resumes its defense of the European title of the category this Monday against Croatia (6:00 p.m. CEST) after a difficult week in which the positive in coronavirus of Jon moncayola he changed the pace by preventing normal preparation for the quarterfinal duel.

Only during the day of yesterday Saturday could the selector Luis de la Fuente reunite the 23 summoned to work to the maximum, although it is not an unknown circumstance since for the first phase of the tournament he only had two training sessions to prepare for the debut.

March is forgotten because the coach has seven new features on the list regarding the players who placed Spain in the quarterfinals as first of the group, with special mention to the reinforcement of Bryan Gil, who in the previous national team break was part of the absolute, and Antonio Blanco, incorporated at the last minute after the positive of Moncayola met on Wednesday.

The strength of the group, the “familia & rdquor; and the good atmosphere are still the keys that it defends Luis de la Fuente before the media to fight to the end to lift the European Under-21, which would mean the sixth in the category and the tiebreaker with an Italy -also with five- which, if they win their tie against Portugal, would be the rival in semifinals.

A match with many pending accounts by history and by what happened in the group stage, which ended 0-0 but, above all, with three sent off – two in Italy and one in Spain, Oscar Mingueza, in just two minutes. But first you have to think of Croatia.

Sportingly, from the Fountain the plan is clear. Grow with the ball and concede very little. What’s more, the latter is the great hallmark of the Spanish team since they have chained eight games without conceding a goal.

In the history of confrontations, Spain has only lost once against Croatia in the under-21 category, although it was precisely in the last duel between both teams back in 2016.

The Croats reach the quarter-finals after leaving England out of their group, despite losing the last game against them and are not exactly characterized by their defensive strength as they conceded five goals in three games. In addition, the one who was its titular goalkeeper, Dominik Kotarski, is out due to injury.

Of course, Croatia has three players who will go to the Eurocup. The selector Igor biscan agreed with the technician of the absolute Zlatko Dalic that, whatever happens, Luka Ivanusec, Domagoj Bradaric Y Josko Gvardiol -future left-handed central recently signed by the RB Leipzig– they will join the ‘majors’ after the quarterfinals against Spain.

In addition, the Balkan team includes the novelty of the left winger Stipe biuk who, at 18, makes his debut in a squad of the U21 in his country.

The great novelty regarding the organization of the European is that there may be an audience in the stands, with limited capacity and extensive security measures, but normalcy returns little by little, also to football.

Probable lineups:

Spain: Álvaro Fernández; Óscar Gil, Guillamón, Cuenca, Miranda; Zubimendi, Gonzalo Villar; Brahim, Javi Puado, Cucurella; Abel Ruiz.

Croatia: Semper; Gvardiol, Vuskovic, Franjic, Bradaric; Ivanusec, Moro, Babec, Bistrovic; Kulenovic and Spikic.

Referee: Giorgi Kruashvili (GEO).

Stadium: Ljudski vrt from Maribor (Slovenia).

Hour: 18:00